BELOIT—A record number of voters cast ballots during the first week of in-person absentee ballots in Beloit, according to City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
Stottler said 372 in-person absentee ballots were cast on Tuesday, the first day of in-person absentee voting. On Wednesday 310 in-person absentee ballots were cast in Beloit, Stottler said.
Overall, Stottler said 6,070 absentee ballots have been sent to Beloit voters and 4,294 ballots have been returned to the clerk’s office as of Thursday, according to data provided by Stottler.
Across Wisconsin, more than 75,000 voters cast in-person absentee ballots on Tuesday.
Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have already returned their ballots that way. The combined total of mail-in and early in-person votes cast in the state thus far amounts to 34% of the total votes cast in Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
In most Wisconsin elections, absentee voting, including early in-person voting, amounts to about 6% of all votes cast. But elections officials have predicted that due to concerns about the coronavirus, it could be as high as 60% this year, which would be about 1.8 million ballots.
In Milwaukee, 4,025 in-person absentee ballots were cast Tuesday. Madison reported 1,821 in-person absentee ballots; Eau Claire reported 1,283 ballots and New Berlin reported 1,075 ballots.