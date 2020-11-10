BELOIT — Hospitalizations are at an all-time high in Rock County due to COVID-19, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 68 patients across Rock County hospitals are receiving care for COVID-19, with Beloit accounting for 28 (44%) of all countywide hospitalizations due to the virus. The total has climbed sharply since last week when 43 hospitalizations were reported in Rock County on Nov. 3.
The county reported 65 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 6,812 cases and 55 deaths. A total of 52,552 negative tests have been reported and 4,476 cases have recovered as an estimated 2,281 cases remain active in the county, health department data shows.
Rock County has a seven-day positivity rate of 28.1%, well above the statewide seven-day positivity rate of 18.1%, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 19,494 cases and 56 deaths; Green County reported 1,247 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 4,338 cases and 39 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 7,073 new cases and 66 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 278,843 cases and 2,395 deaths. To date, 13,230 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 214,469 (76.9%) have recovered and an estimated 61,944 cases remain active, per DHS data.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department said hospitals in the county have requested additional hospital bed sets from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency due to a surge of COVID-19 patients in Region One hospitals. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports hospitals in Region One, that includes Winnebago County, are at 62% intensive care unit bed capacity out of a total 194 ICU beds. Of the 343 ventilators available, 179 (48%) are in use, state data shows.
Winnebago County reported 228 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 13,713 cases and 203 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 18.5% and a recovery rate of 97.3%.
As of Tuesday, Boone County reported 2,706 cases and 26 deaths; DeKalb County 3,531 cases and 43 deaths, Ogle County reported 1,931 cases and nine deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,719 cases and 16 deaths, IDPH reports.
Across Illinois, 12,623 new cases and 79 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of 511,183 cases and 10,289 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 12% and a recovery rate of 97%.