BELOIT — Beloit could see a record number of absentee ballot requests ahead of the Nov. 3 general election that’s just over two months away, according to Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
As of Tuesday, Stottler’s office has received 3,084 absentee ballot requests.
Rock County voters will soon see an official flyer from the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) in their mailbox aimed at explaining all options for people to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, and Stottler hopes the form won’t confuse voters.
“This is going to be the most comprehensive piece of voting-related mail they are going to receive,” Stottler said.
Stottler said voters also are receiving third-party absentee ballot application forms and related voting information, but the clerk cautioned that residents should make sure all the requirements are met before sending in an application from a third-party group.
All absentee ballots can be requested by going online to myvote.wi.gov and follow the on-screen instructions; request a ballot by mail/email or fax. An application can be found at elections.wi.gov/forms/EL-121-english. Voters should mail or fax the information to the Beloit City Clerk’s office at 100 State Street, Beloit, WI 53511, fax: 608-364-6642. The application must be received by the City Clerk no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election.
In-person absentee voting will take place from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Oct. 20 through Oct. 30 (weekdays only) at City Hall. The deadline to return absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Stottler recommends that voters have absentee ballot requests in by Oct. 19 and returned by Oct. 26 to avoid any ballot being lost in the mail or go uncounted. The state deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.
A new feature offered by the MyVote system will allow voters to track their ballot as it moves through the electoral system, helping ensure security of ballots and boost voter confidence.
Stottler said the first round of absentee ballots is expected to be sent out around Sept. 17, with a drop box to be installed at City Hall with security camera surveillance to protect against tampering, along with clerk’s staff checking the drop box daily.
“I don’t want to take any risks having third-party drop box locations,” Stottler said. “This way I know the city can secure that location.”
If voters wish to cast a ballot in-person, Stottler said they should ignore absentee ballot applications and come prepared with the necessary photo ID required to vote on Election Day.
Stottler said the April and August elections gave clerk’s staff needed preparation and practice ahead of the general election that’s expected to bring high in-person and absentee turnout.
“We’ve had some practice and we have time to prepare and get help,” Stottler said. “We aren’t on our own.”
Stottler said the number of anticipated polling places is still under review. The Beloit Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the clerk’s office are still in talks with the typical nine locations to secure commitments to open their doors for in-person voting on Nov. 3.
“We’re working through logistical issues right now to use their facilities,” Stottler said. “We’re still confirming that and if we have (any location) that opts out, we are going to pursue alternate locations.”
Any change to polling places must be approved by the Beloit City Council.