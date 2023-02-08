Kolak Center
BELOIT - Beloit School District Superintendent Willie Garrison gave a reconfiguration presentation on grade bands to the board of education Tuesday to update the community and board members about the proposed changes.

The administration has recommended that the school district return to the previous configure for the 2023-2024 school year. This configuration involves 4K-5th grade in elementary school, 6th-8th grade in middle school, and 9th-12th grade in high school.