JANESVILLE—After a year off due to the pandemic, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will once again host its farm to table dinner with food from the RECAP garden this year.
The dinner is set for Sept. 15 with limited registration of 125 participants at $65 per person. The five course meal is open to the public and tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.
The dinner will be prepared by Chef Tyler Sailsbery from The Black Sheep of Whitewater with pheasant to be this year’s main fare.
Music will be provided by the Jason Thomas Band out of Fort Atkinson.
In the event of inclement weather, the dinner will be held in an equipment building behind the sheriff’s office.
The dinner is put on by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office RECAP Garden and Community Garden Outreach Program on the sheriff’s office campus at the intersection of highways 14 and 51.
The program gives inmates at the Rock County Jail the chance to work in the gardens.
Sheriff’s office Sgt. Jay Williams oversees the program.
“They (the inmates) do absolutely everything. They prepare it in the spring, they plant, maintain it during the growing season, harvest and then put it to bed in the fall,” he said.
Williams said the gardeners put in more than 1,000 hours annually.
“They did this, and some of them have never accomplished such a thing as this. They take pride in it, and they’re excited to be out here,” Williams said.
RECAP (Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program) rehabilitates inmates through multiple steps including counseling; obtaining a GED; classes in employment, parenting and anger management; and more.
The dinner benefits the department’s Community Garden Outreach Program.