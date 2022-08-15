JANESVILLE—The RECAP Garden will take center stage as the Rock County Sheriff’s Office hosts the Farm to Table Dinner on Sept. 7.
The event itself has been held annually since 2016, but the dinner took a hiatus in 2020. This is the second consecutive year the RECAP Garden will be open to the public.
The five-course dinner will take place adjacent to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 200. E. US Hwy 14. The dinner should last till around 8:30 p.m.
RECAP (Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program) is a community service program through the sheriff’s office. Inmates from the county jail serving 85 hour community service orders can work in the garden as a variety of crops are grown and harvested. A group of volunteers with the Community Garden Outreach Program oversees the garden and supervises the work.
Vegetables and fruits produced in the garden are donated to local food pantries. And, of course produce from the garden will be prepared for the Farm to Table dinner event.
Sergeant Jay Williams, from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, oversees the program as the RECAP Supervisor.
One member of the Community Garden Outreach is Deb Grams. She helps organize the Farm to Table event along with her team.
“Anyone is welcome to attend the event,” Grams noted. “I recommend people dress casually and wear appropriate shoes, because the dinner will take place around the garden and mulch will be on the ground.”
There are 125 tickets available for the dinner. Interested parties can contact Deb Grams at 608-346-0595 and Jason O’Connor at 608-290-0408 to be put on the guest list. Tickets will cost $75 per person. The price includes a five-course meal.
“I do keep a wait list for when we do run out of tickets, in case someone has to cancel,” Grams said. “We have had people cancel due to catching COVID-19 or emergencies in the past.”
In 2021, the dinner had 125 spots, while in 2019 the event offered 100 tickets.
“We don’t think we will ever go over 125 spots for the guest list,” Grams noted. “We don’t want to lose the camaraderie and dinner atmosphere, where people can socialize.”
The Black Sheep of Whitewater has consistently prepared the meals over the years, but has recently changed ownership.
The restaurant will again prepare the meals, but a different chef will be in charge this year.
“The previous Chef Tyler Sailsbery supported the program and event over the years.” Grams said.
Grams said she is excited to see what the new chef will have in store for guests.
The main course this year will be beef and ingredients from the RECAP Garden will be used throughout the five course meal.
“One of the best parts in planning the event is walking through the garden with the chef a few days before the dinner and watching him brainstorm the dish ideas,” Grams said.
RECAP Garden members will be serving the dishes they helped grow over their tenure.
The entertainment for the night will feature a performance by the Jason Thomas Band, a group out of Fort Atkinson.
“They performed for us last year and we really enjoyed them,” Grams noted. “We wanted to make sure to ask them back.”