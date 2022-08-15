DINNER
Buy Now

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office again will host the RECAP Garden Farm to Table dinner on Sept. 7 in the RECAP Garden in Janesville. The dinner will include produce grown in the garden.

 Provided by Deb Grams

JANESVILLE—The RECAP Garden will take center stage as the Rock County Sheriff’s Office hosts the Farm to Table Dinner on Sept. 7.

The event itself has been held annually since 2016, but the dinner took a hiatus in 2020. This is the second consecutive year the RECAP Garden will be open to the public.

Recommended for you