City of Beloit
1906 St. Lawrence Ave.; $17,500 on 6/29/2020
3771 Clinic Road; $155,000 on 6/29/2020
1031 Brewster Ave.; $100,700 on 6/30/2020
1313 Eighth St.; $120,000 on 6/30/2020
1448 Central Ave.; $90,000 on 6/30/2020
1502 Porter Ave.; $79,900 on 6/30/2020
2114 Fairview Drive; $155,000 on 6/30/2020
2705 E. Ridge Road; $224,000 on 6/30/2020
1016 Fifth St.; $73,400 on 7/1/2020
1041 Fifth St.; $19,700 on 7/1/2020
107 Merrill St.; $25,800 on 7/1/2020
111 Merrill St.; $29,500 on 7/1/2020
1431 Grant St.; $87,500 on 7/1/2020
816 Emerson St.; $79,000 on 7/1/2020
1913 Totem Road; $40,000 on 7/2/2020
756 Cleveland St.; $79,900 on 7/2/2020
City of Edgerton
5 Mechanic St.; $107,000 on 6/30/2020
1015 N. Main St.; $360,000 on 7/1/2020
City of Evansville
220 S. Sixth St.; $250,000 on 6/29/2020
317 Cherry St.; $249,900 on 6/30/2020
668 Hillside Court; $310,000 on 7/1/2020
110 Hancock Lane; $248,000 on 7/2/2020
City of Janesville
1126 MacArthur Drive; $95,770 on 6/29/2020
1524 Purvis Ave.; $144,000 on 6/29/2020
1612 Alpine Drive; $254,500 on 6/29/2020
1621 Glendale St.; $155,000 on 6/29/2020
3404 Candlewood Drive; $257,000 on 6/29/2020
3404 Lapidary Lane; $169,900 on 6/29/2020
3933 Dorado Drive; $471,500 on 6/29/2020
466 N. Terrace St.; $102,000 on 6/29/2020
526 S. Fremont St.; $150,000 on 6/29/2020
115 N. Walnut St.; $158,500 on 6/30/2020
118 Madison St.; $80,000 on 6/30/2020
1626 Prairie Knoll Drive; $180,000 on 6/30/2020
1837 S. Grant Ave.; $199,900 on 6/30/2020
1927 Hancock Lane; $140,400 on 6/30/2020
2329 Elizabeth St.; $208,000 on 6/30/2020
2346 Clover Lane; $228,000 on 6/30/2020
2513 W. State St.; $110,000 on 6/30/2020
2730 Bond Place; $196,500 on 6/30/2020
313 Rosewood Drive; $179,900 on 6/30/2020
3912 Kestrel Point Drive; $306,900 on 6/30/2020
4277 Chadswyck Drive; $223,600 on 6/30/2020
820 Columbia Drive; $229,900 on 6/30/2020
911 Suffolk Drive; $365,000 on 6/30/2020
127 Falling Creek Circle; $58,000 on 7/1/2020
1427 St. Lawrence Ave.; $169,000 on 7/1/2020
2210 Dupont Drive; $125,000 on 7/1/2020
2313 Laurel Ave.; $162,200 on 7/1/2020
821 N. Oakhill Ave.; $107,100 on 7/1/2020
1023 Milton Ave.; $145,000 on 7/2/2020
127 Falling Creek Circle; $42,500 on 7/2/2020
1447 Vista Ave.; $80,000 on 7/2/2020
1824 Gershwin Drive; $161,000 on 7/2/2020
2810 Sherwood Drive; $139,900 on 7/2/2020
4023 Greenbriar Drive; $251,000 on 7/2/2020
City of Milton
939 Storrs Lake Road; $370,000 on 6/29/2020
272 E. St. Mary St.; $310,000 on 7/1/2020
Town of Beloit
827 E. Hart Road; $180,000 on 6/29/2020
3616 S. Glenwood Drive; $109,000 on 6/30/2020
59 E. Auburn Drive; $122,000 on 6/30/2020
721 Limerick Lane; $221,600 on 6/30/2020
2415 S. Lookout Drive; $380,000 on 7/1/2020
704 S. Hill Road; $141,750 on 7/1/2020
462 W. Bay Drive; $339,000 on 7/2/2020
Town of Fulton
530 E. Ellendale Road; $50,000 on 6/9/2020
11121 Lakewoods; $287,900 on 6/11/2020
11621 Woodsview Crossing; $386,000 on 6/12/2020
353 Skyline Drive; $48,500 on 6/12/2020
497 Sunset Circle; $47,000 on 6/12/2020
416 E. Richardson Springs Road; $220,000 on 6/30/2020
5961 W. Highway 59; $725,000 on 6/30/2020
389 Skyline Drive; $49,000 on 7/1/2020
Town of Harmony
5957 N. Violet View Drive; $379,900 on 6/11/2020
5538 E. County A; $300,000 on 7/2/2020
Town of Janesville
3535 N. Edgewood Drive; $160,000 on 6/11/2020
4326 N. Forest Hills Blvd.; $435,000 on 6/12/2020
2801 W. Deer Path Trail; $550,000 on 6/30/2020
Town of Johnstown
8423 E. County A; $260,000 on 6/12/2020
Town of Milton
1735 E. Road 5; $170,000 on 6/8/2020
1237 E. Mallwood Drive; $320,000 on 6/30/2020
3100 E. Thomas St.; $239,900 on 7/2/2020
Town of Plymouth
7418 W. Hickory Hills Road; $216,000 on 6/29/2020
3127 S. Schuman Road; $265,000 on 6/30/2020
6437 S. Emerson Road; $185,000 on 6/30/2020
Town of Porter
2214 S. Shore Drive; $310,000 on 7/2/2020
Town of Rock
4163 S. Warlance Lane; $26,000 on 6/12/2020
5401 S. Washington St.; $170,000 on 6/30/2020
4253 S. Warlance Lane; $31,900 on 7/1/2020
Town of Spring Valley
5609 S. County T; $150,000 on 6/29/2020
Town of Turtle
1945 Prairie Ave.; $15,000 on 6/8/2020
Village of Footville
103 S. Gilbert St.; $145,000 on 6/9/2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.