City of Beloit

1405-1407 Moore St.; $144,000 on 5/18/2020

604 Ridgeland Ave.; $29,950 on 5/18/2020

848 Johnson St.; $84,000 on 5/18/2020

933 Vine St.; $130,000 on 5/18/2020

2254 Walnut St.; $214,900 on 5/19/2020

832 Cleveland St.; $67,000 on 5/19/2020

2917 Deer Path Way; $76,500 on 5/20/2020

2925 Deer Path Way; $76,500 on 5/20/2020

2933 Deer Path Way; $76,500 on 5/20/2020

2310 Turnberry Court; $112,000 on 5/22/2020

3690 Eagles Ridge Drive; $256,000 on 5/22/2020

604 Pleasant St., Suite 230; $234,100 on 5/22/2020

City of Edgerton

111 W. Fulton St. , No. 213; $156,000 on 5/22/2020

City of Evansville

216 Garfield Ave.; $90,000 on 5/18/2020

673 Prairie View Drive; $260,000 on 5/18/2020

223 S. Madison St.; $196,000 on 5/19/2020

546 Stonewood Court; $228,680 on 5/22/2020

City of Janesville

1014 Bouchard Ave.; $62,000 on 5/18/2020

1719 N. Claremont Drive; $73,850 on 5/18/2020

326 Park Ave.; $95,000 on 5/18/2020

66 S. Ringold St.; $73,000 on 5/18/2020

2422 Fir St.; $45,000 on 5/19/2020

310 N. Jackson St.; $800 on 5/19/2020

4220 Bristol Drive; $142,000 on 5/19/2020

1602 Barham Ave.; $89,900 on 5/20/2020

1702 W. Court St.; $132,000 on 5/20/2020

2298 Kettering St.; $1,840,000 on 5/20/2020

4939 Parkwood Drive; $290,000 on 5/20/2020

1353 S. Chatham St.; $14,000 on 5/21/2020

3107 Glenbarr Drive; $126,100 on 5/21/2020

4994 Glacier View Drive; $256,000 on 5/22/2020

City of Milton

404 Prairie View Circle; $168,000 on 5/18/2020

24 W. Gailen Lane; $239,900 on 5/19/2020

1017 Sue Lane; $182,500 on 5/20/2020

216 N. Janesville St.; $130,000 on 5/21/2020

337 Rogers St.; $203,500 on 5/21/2020

Town of Beloit

1465 Bayliss Ave.; $18,500 on 5/18/2020

1911 Fayette Ave.; $18,500 on 5/18/2020

620 E. Baldwin Wood Road; $117,500 on 5/18/2020

Town of Center

12348 W. County B; $168,000 on 5/18/2020

Town of Clinton

9933 E. Johnny Drive; $25,000 on 5/22/2020

Town of Fulton

4604 W. County M; $270,000 on 5/22/2020

9638 N. Arrowhead Shores Road; $261,000 on 5/22/2020

Town of Harmony

4645 N. West Rotamer Road; $1,840,000 on 5/20/2020

Town of LaPrairie

2506 E. Utah Trail; $131,000 on 5/18/2020

Town of Rock

5008 S. Driftwood Drive; $145,000 on 5/21/2020