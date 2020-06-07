City of Beloit
1405-1407 Moore St.; $144,000 on 5/18/2020
604 Ridgeland Ave.; $29,950 on 5/18/2020
848 Johnson St.; $84,000 on 5/18/2020
933 Vine St.; $130,000 on 5/18/2020
2254 Walnut St.; $214,900 on 5/19/2020
832 Cleveland St.; $67,000 on 5/19/2020
2917 Deer Path Way; $76,500 on 5/20/2020
2925 Deer Path Way; $76,500 on 5/20/2020
2933 Deer Path Way; $76,500 on 5/20/2020
2310 Turnberry Court; $112,000 on 5/22/2020
3690 Eagles Ridge Drive; $256,000 on 5/22/2020
604 Pleasant St., Suite 230; $234,100 on 5/22/2020
City of Edgerton
111 W. Fulton St. , No. 213; $156,000 on 5/22/2020
City of Evansville
216 Garfield Ave.; $90,000 on 5/18/2020
673 Prairie View Drive; $260,000 on 5/18/2020
223 S. Madison St.; $196,000 on 5/19/2020
546 Stonewood Court; $228,680 on 5/22/2020
City of Janesville
1014 Bouchard Ave.; $62,000 on 5/18/2020
1719 N. Claremont Drive; $73,850 on 5/18/2020
326 Park Ave.; $95,000 on 5/18/2020
66 S. Ringold St.; $73,000 on 5/18/2020
2422 Fir St.; $45,000 on 5/19/2020
310 N. Jackson St.; $800 on 5/19/2020
4220 Bristol Drive; $142,000 on 5/19/2020
1602 Barham Ave.; $89,900 on 5/20/2020
1702 W. Court St.; $132,000 on 5/20/2020
2298 Kettering St.; $1,840,000 on 5/20/2020
4939 Parkwood Drive; $290,000 on 5/20/2020
1353 S. Chatham St.; $14,000 on 5/21/2020
3107 Glenbarr Drive; $126,100 on 5/21/2020
4994 Glacier View Drive; $256,000 on 5/22/2020
City of Milton
404 Prairie View Circle; $168,000 on 5/18/2020
24 W. Gailen Lane; $239,900 on 5/19/2020
1017 Sue Lane; $182,500 on 5/20/2020
216 N. Janesville St.; $130,000 on 5/21/2020
337 Rogers St.; $203,500 on 5/21/2020
Town of Beloit
1465 Bayliss Ave.; $18,500 on 5/18/2020
1911 Fayette Ave.; $18,500 on 5/18/2020
620 E. Baldwin Wood Road; $117,500 on 5/18/2020
Town of Center
12348 W. County B; $168,000 on 5/18/2020
Town of Clinton
9933 E. Johnny Drive; $25,000 on 5/22/2020
Town of Fulton
4604 W. County M; $270,000 on 5/22/2020
9638 N. Arrowhead Shores Road; $261,000 on 5/22/2020
Town of Harmony
4645 N. West Rotamer Road; $1,840,000 on 5/20/2020
Town of LaPrairie
2506 E. Utah Trail; $131,000 on 5/18/2020
Town of Rock
5008 S. Driftwood Drive; $145,000 on 5/21/2020
