Week of March 8-12

City of Beloit

543 Highland Ave.; $75,000 on 3/10/2021

621 Roosevelt Ave.; $119,900 on 3/10/2021

856 Fourth St.; $685,000 on 3/11/2021

1257 Bluff St.; $146,900 on 3/12/2021

2215 James Kelley Lane; $265,000 on 3/12/2021

2260 Walnut St.; $276,500 on 3/12/2021

2437 Fieldstone Lane; $107,600 on 3/12/2021

941 Johnson St.; $80,000 on 3/12/2021

2215 Red Barn Lane; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2600 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2605 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2640 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2680 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2710 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2730 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2735 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2745 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2750 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2755 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

2765 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021

1209 Wisconsin Ave.; $46,000 on 3/9/2021

1639 Henderson Ave.; $93,000 on 3/9/2021

City of Edgerton

115 N. Henry St.; $209,900 on 3/12/2021

632 Martha St.; $305,000 on 3/12/2021

City of Evansville

460 Almeron St.; $130,500 on 3/10/2021

513 Gold Coast Lane; $302,000 on 3/10/2021

54 N. Second St.; $175,000 on 3/10/2021

City of Janesville

4235 Castlemoor Drive; $447,500 on 3/10/2021

176 Lincoln St.; $205,000 on 3/11/2021

109 Falling Creek Circle; $58,000 on 3/12/2021

1101 Fir Court & 2347 S. Terrace St.; $270,000 on 3/12/2021

1214 N. Fremont St.; $160,000 on 3/12/2021

160 Yorkshire Lane; $140,000 on 3/12/2021

2110 E. Rugby Road; $178,000 on 3/12/2021

221 Milton Ave.; $760,000 on 3/12/2021

3706 Sandhill Drive; $80,000 on 3/12/2021

3864 White Pine Drive; $42,900 on 3/12/2021

400 W. Court St.; $515,000 on 3/12/2021

521 E. Court St.; $176,600 on 3/12/2021

539 Milton Ave.; $86,000 on 3/12/2021

549 S. Parker Drive; $190,000 on 3/12/2021

608 W. Holmes St.; $40,000 on 3/12/2021

849 E. Milwaukee St.; $62,000 on 3/12/2021

2001 Arbor Ridge Way; $39,000 on 3/8/2021

26 E. Delavan Drive; $20,373 on 3/8/2021

2922 Mccann Drive; $226,900 on 3/8/2021

14 S. Randall Ave.; $115,000 on 3/9/2021

1409 Redwood Drive; $40,000 on 3/9/2021

2103 Adel St.; $124,800 on 3/9/2021

4236 Valencia Drive; $202,600 on 3/9/2021

City of Milton

411 Madison Ave.; $200,800 on 3/10/2021

373 N. Pheasant Ridge; $320,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Beloit

3005 E. Daffodil Lane; $169,900 on 3/9/2021

Town of Center

2916 N. Dohs Road; $130,000 on 3/10/2021

7730 W. Highway 14; $233,000 on 3/12/2021

Town of Fulton

9762 Highland Road; $62,000 on 3/10/2021

960 E. Meadow Circle; $354,900 on 3/11/2021

Town of Janesville

1954 N. County H; $124,800 on 3/9/2021

Town of Lima

12426 E. Salisbury Road; $300,000 on 3/11/2021

Village of Footville

Lot 8, Clover Lane; $23,897 on 3/8/2021