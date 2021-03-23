Week of March 8-12
City of Beloit
543 Highland Ave.; $75,000 on 3/10/2021
621 Roosevelt Ave.; $119,900 on 3/10/2021
856 Fourth St.; $685,000 on 3/11/2021
1257 Bluff St.; $146,900 on 3/12/2021
2215 James Kelley Lane; $265,000 on 3/12/2021
2260 Walnut St.; $276,500 on 3/12/2021
2437 Fieldstone Lane; $107,600 on 3/12/2021
941 Johnson St.; $80,000 on 3/12/2021
2215 Red Barn Lane; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2600 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2605 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2640 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2680 Jerry Thomas Parkway; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2710 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2730 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2735 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2745 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2750 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2755 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
2765 Claremont Drive; $750,000 on 3/8/2021
1209 Wisconsin Ave.; $46,000 on 3/9/2021
1639 Henderson Ave.; $93,000 on 3/9/2021
City of Edgerton
115 N. Henry St.; $209,900 on 3/12/2021
632 Martha St.; $305,000 on 3/12/2021
City of Evansville
460 Almeron St.; $130,500 on 3/10/2021
513 Gold Coast Lane; $302,000 on 3/10/2021
54 N. Second St.; $175,000 on 3/10/2021
City of Janesville
4235 Castlemoor Drive; $447,500 on 3/10/2021
176 Lincoln St.; $205,000 on 3/11/2021
109 Falling Creek Circle; $58,000 on 3/12/2021
1101 Fir Court & 2347 S. Terrace St.; $270,000 on 3/12/2021
1214 N. Fremont St.; $160,000 on 3/12/2021
160 Yorkshire Lane; $140,000 on 3/12/2021
2110 E. Rugby Road; $178,000 on 3/12/2021
221 Milton Ave.; $760,000 on 3/12/2021
3706 Sandhill Drive; $80,000 on 3/12/2021
3864 White Pine Drive; $42,900 on 3/12/2021
400 W. Court St.; $515,000 on 3/12/2021
521 E. Court St.; $176,600 on 3/12/2021
539 Milton Ave.; $86,000 on 3/12/2021
549 S. Parker Drive; $190,000 on 3/12/2021
608 W. Holmes St.; $40,000 on 3/12/2021
849 E. Milwaukee St.; $62,000 on 3/12/2021
2001 Arbor Ridge Way; $39,000 on 3/8/2021
26 E. Delavan Drive; $20,373 on 3/8/2021
2922 Mccann Drive; $226,900 on 3/8/2021
14 S. Randall Ave.; $115,000 on 3/9/2021
1409 Redwood Drive; $40,000 on 3/9/2021
2103 Adel St.; $124,800 on 3/9/2021
4236 Valencia Drive; $202,600 on 3/9/2021
City of Milton
411 Madison Ave.; $200,800 on 3/10/2021
373 N. Pheasant Ridge; $320,000 on 3/12/2021
Town of Beloit
3005 E. Daffodil Lane; $169,900 on 3/9/2021
Town of Center
2916 N. Dohs Road; $130,000 on 3/10/2021
7730 W. Highway 14; $233,000 on 3/12/2021
Town of Fulton
9762 Highland Road; $62,000 on 3/10/2021
960 E. Meadow Circle; $354,900 on 3/11/2021
Town of Janesville
1954 N. County H; $124,800 on 3/9/2021
Town of Lima
12426 E. Salisbury Road; $300,000 on 3/11/2021
Village of Footville
Lot 8, Clover Lane; $23,897 on 3/8/2021