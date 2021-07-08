BELOIT — Genia Stevens could write a book or two chronicling her experiences while serving in the United States military.
A veteran of the Persian Gulf War—which took place 30 years ago—Stevens, 48, looks back on many highs and lows from the service. She currently serves on the Rock County Board and is the founder of Rock County Jumpstart.
Stevens grew up in Waynesboro, Georgia, and enlisted into the U.S. Navy at age 17 under the Delayed Entry Program while still in high school. She graduated in the Class of 1990.
“I was sworn into the military before I even graduated high school,” Stevens said.
After graduation, Stevens said she recalls a conversation with her grandmother, who warned her not to go off to fight a war. At the time, she brushed it off.
But Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, and sure enough, Stevens was headed off to war. Operation Desert Shield, launched in 1990, became Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
“We joined and there was a war before I even started boot camp,” Stevens said. “It didn’t dawn on me that I would be going there.”
Stevens left for boot camp in March of 1991 and trained to be a shipboard mechanic. Her primary job was to repair broken machines aboard Navy ships. She also learned how to be a firefighter.
It was dangerous work. One man lost a finger in an accident while fixing a steam vent.
Stevens was assigned to the USS Yosemite (AD-19), a World War II-era repair tender ship that was later decommissioned after the Gulf War. The Yosemite’s function was to provide repairs for other vessels, sometimes in the midst of battle as ships fired off giant steel turrets.
During boot camp, the drill instructors hammered home the lesson of how to float in place in case anyone fell overboard.
Stevens had never learned to swim. But if she could manage to float, she was told, she could survive.
She served with a Marine who had to do exactly that.
The Marine was working on the weather deck of an aircraft carrier at 4 a.m. during a heavy storm. He hadn’t slept in days. The ship was rocking hard. A gust swept him over the side.
As they were trained to do, the Marine used his pants, or “cammies,” as a flotation device and stayed put, adrift in the ocean.
Navy protocol involves formation drills multiple times a day. The Marine was last seen at 2 a.m., but was absent at 5 a.m., alerting the officers. The crew retraced the ship’s route and rescued the stranded Marine hours later.
Also during the journey, a boiler exploded at 3 a.m. one morning. The entire crew scrambled to fix the ship—while in darkness and under pressure—to prevent the Yosemite from sinking.
“You just jump and do it. Because if you’re not prepared, we can all die,” Stevens said. “Our soldiers and sailors really are prepared in ways that we don’t really understand at the time.”
After the war, Stevens embraced civilian life again and pushed her military experience to the back of her mind. She left the service in 1995.
Stevens is a survivor of sexual assault, which is partly why she recalls putting distance between herself and the Navy for many years.
About 20 years after her discharge, Stevens said she finally used her VA health benefits for the first time. She was disappointed to learn that a number of women in the military are sexually assaulted by their fellow service members.
But while serving, Stevens recalled some positive memories.
Crossing over the Equator was cause for celebration and fanfare. The ship’s captain threw a “steel beach picnic,” allowing the soldiers to grill food and lounge around on the decks for an afternoon to boost morale.
After making port on the island nation of Bahrain, she was unexpectedly reunited with her cousin Wayne Dukes.
“He says, ‘Regenia? What are you doing here?’”
“What are you doing here?” She recalls asking.
Dukes was assigned to a mine sweeper, which checked the oceans for explosives before giving other Navy ships the all clear to move through.
Both of them returned safely home after serving.
Stevens also met her ex-husband in the Navy in the summer of 1991, and they have two sons.
Stevens said women in the military contribute more than people might realize.
“A lot of us work really hard to prove that we belong in the military,” Stevens said.
She recalls feeling encouraged to see women now serving aboard submarines, however she said there is still room for greater equality.
Stevens said it is important for girls to see examples of women serving in the military, whether they choose to serve or not. She encourages anyone considering joining to do research and make informed decisions.
“The military is not for everyone, and the military is definitely not for all women. You have to decide if it’s the right path for you. And if you do decide to join, don’t let anyone decide that you can’t do any job that you want to do,” Stevens said.