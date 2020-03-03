BELOIT — If your child is in the School District of Beloit, he or she might learn cursive handwriting and might not.
Cursive handwriting is not required instruction in the Beloit School District, yet some teachers in the district still include it as part of the language arts curriculum, according to board of education member Pamela Charles.
A bill heading for a Senate vote might change that. The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill (AB459) on Feb. 20 that would require cursive writing to be taught in schools. The objective of the bill would be for students to write legibly in cursive by fifth grade. The bill is now available for scheduling for a floor vote in the Senate.
The final vote was 62-37. All the Democrats and one Republican voted ‘no.’ The 62 yes votes were all Republicans, according to the office of Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton.
Charles said many districts in Wisconsin currently require teaching cursive.
“I understand that cursive is being taught in two Beloit area private schools and in two of our neighboring public school districts as well,” Charles said.
Charles said she’s in favor of teaching cursive and most parents that she’s spoken with would like their child to learn cursive.
“It was dropped years ago with the adoption of common core curriculum. Our kids aren’t tested on it, so we aren’t requiring it. But have we cut something that may actually help our students learn and score higher on the subjects that are tested, such as reading and writing,” Charles said.
Charles said studies suggest cursive writing helps develop pathways between the left and right sides of the brain, and improves a child’s fine motor development and may help with spelling, literacy skills and benefit children with dyslexia. Cursive writing also improves retention and comprehension, Charles said.
“When a student takes class notes in cursive, there’s not enough time to write each word the teacher says—the student has to paraphrase. The result is a better understanding of content and better retention of information than those students taking notes on laptops. With so many potential benefits, why would we not consider providing this for all of our elementary school students?” Charles asked.
When Charles was asked why the board couldn’t just put cursive writing into district policy with or without state legislation, she said with so many parents supporting the process, it is worthy of consideration.
“I’d like to see the board and administration discuss the benefits, get teacher and parent input, and decide if we should bring it back, consistently, in our language arts program throughout the district. We have students using iPads and keyboarding, yet we still teach them to print—it’s not an ‘either or.’ Perhaps we should expand that writing instruction to include cursive writing. About half of the states now mandate or are considering legislation that will mandate cursive for elementary students. There’s much more to cursive writing than being able to sign your name and read the Declaration of Independence,” Charles said.
While board of education member and legislative liaison Megan Miller said it’s advantageous to teach kids cursive as students learn better from handwritten notes than typing, she questioned requiring it as part of the English language arts curriculum due to limited time and resources to address literacy issues.
“I think any state mandate on curriculum should come with increased school funding to implement changes,” Miller said.
She added if cursive is taught it should be a lower priority than literacy intervention and other skills.
When Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, was asked her stance on the issue, she emailed the following statement: “I don’t personally have a strong opinion on this issue and I don’t serve on the committee that considered the bill. I do feel the author did a really good job making the case for why the bill was important and the general feedback I received from the district was all positive so I was comfortable supporting it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.