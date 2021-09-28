BELOIT—Rock County Christian School (RCCS), 916 Bushnell St., is back in full force this fall preparing for Apple Pie Day and enjoying the afterglow of its fall retreat.
While the school was unable to hold the events last year due to COVID-19, it’s especially exciting for it to return to the fall traditions. Everyone is looking forward to exercising their culinary muscles and making pies again.
“It’s amazing how they get the gym transformed into this conveyor belt of happiness. We are shooting hoops one minute, and the next minute 2,000 pies are being pumped out,” said Social Studies Teacher Kevin Thompson.
RCCS students will make around 2,000 pies in an assembly line fashion on Oct. 22. People can order the pies from students up until “pie day” by calling the school at 608-757-1000 or ordering online at http://rccs.us/?page_id=375. Pies cost $15 apiece.
“Pie Lady” Wendy Enos said it’s the twelfth year for the big event.
While the festivities didn’t occur last year due to COVID-19, Enos said in 2019 all the pies were sold by the end of October. There has already been strong demand for the pies this year, with many people calling Enos seeking the deliciousness.
Although the school has access to freezers to store the pies for later pick-up, many people choose to come after noon on the day of the event to lug out their fresh pies. Enos said they are great for serving during the holidays or giving as gifts.
“Orders are usually for four or higher,” Enos said. “For the holidays, you just pull it out and cook it in the oven.”
Enos explained the recipe for the Dutch apple pies has slowly evolved over time.
“We measure stuff and level it off with a ruler. You have to watch the kids,” Enos said.
The factory-style setup in the gym always makes for a fun day for students, staff and the many volunteers who show up to the event.
“It’s really a good team building experience for everybody,” Enos said.
Thompson said he was looking forward to a return of pie day.
“I am looking forward to consuming more,” he said.
RCCS has also returned to its fall retreat after the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Thompson hosted a fall retreat for sixth through twelfth graders at Lake Waubesa on Sept. 16. The students broke into cleverly named teams such as the Danger Noodles and Blonde Exotic Flying Squirrels to compete in sports activities such as soccer to canoe racing to paper airplane flying contests and cheer competitions. The camp included musical performances by the student worship team and a chapel service at the beginning and end of the day. Thompson said it was a great way to build camaraderies among students.
“I think it was a success. We left more unified than when we came and that momentum has been building,” Thompson said.