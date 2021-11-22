BELOIT—Rock County Christian School (RCCS) received four stars, or was classified as “exceeding expectations” on state report cards, issued on Nov. 16 by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
Report card ratings range from five stars, denoting schools and districts that significantly exceed expectations, to one star for those that fail to meet expectations.
“It’s a partnership between parents, staff and students. It’s all of us working together for a common goal. We are a Christ-centered and student centered school,” said Head of School John Kaminski.
Unlike many schools RCCS has increased its scores from two years ago, despite the pandemic. There were no report cards in 2019-2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions for many schools. However, in 2018-2019 the overall score for RCCS was 70.3, with the school receiving three stars and classified as “meeting expectations.”
For 2020-2021 the Janesville campus, for kindergarten through fifth grades, had an overall score of 76, or four stars. The Beloit campus, for grades sixth through twelfth, had a score of 76.6, or four stars.
Kaminski noted the growth rate for English language arts (ELA) and math at the Janesville campus was above the state average, ranking at 76.4.
Kaminiski was pleased to report the graduation rate at RCCS is ranked at 100%, above the state average of 90%.
He said RCCS’s success can be attributed to having a small learning environment, parental involvement, collaboration between staff and few discipline issues. He said there are kids coming in who are struggling academically, but they are targeted for help.
“We have academic coaches focusing on the individual needs of our students,” he said.
RCCS also receives Title 1 support which means the school receives additional funding and staff who visit and provide extra reading instruction.
For 2020-2021, 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools received report cards in the state. Of those schools, 1,781 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. Of the total schools, 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards. Of the 421 school districts that received report cards, 399 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations.
Scores are calculated in four priority areas: achievement; growth; target group outcomes; and on-track to graduation. By law, the larger the percentage of a school or district’s students who are economically disadvantaged, the more the growth measure contributes to its overall score. This allows schools and districts to be rewarded for advancing students’ progress regardless of their starting level. If there is insufficient data to calculate a priority area score, the measure is omitted and the remaining measures weigh more heavily in the overall score.
Overall enrollment has leveled off at Rock County Christian School, although the elementary campus in Janesville has a modular unit set up outside the main school to accommodate the growing enrollment.
This year there are a total of 272 students at RCCS’s Beloit campus for sixth through twelfth graders at 916 Bushnell St. and at its Janesville campus at 5122 S. Driftwood Drive, for K5 through fifth graders. Of those total students, about 90% are choice students.
There are 147 in Beloit and 125 students at the Janesville campus.