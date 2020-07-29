ROCKFORD – An overnight closure is scheduled next week on the ramp connecting eastbound Interstate 90 to I-39/U.S. Route 20 as part of ongoing roadway and local crossroad bridge repair work between Rockton Road and the Kishwaukee River Bridge in Winnebago County.
On Monday the ramp connecting eastbound I-90 to southbound I-39/westbound U.S. Route will be closed with a posted detour beginning at 9 p.m.
Also on Monday, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane beginning at 9 p.m. All lanes and the ramp are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday.
If work cannot be completed in this time, ramp and lane closures will be scheduled overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, as needed.