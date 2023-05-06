It was all hands on deck Saturday at the It’s So Heidi station at the corner of Pleasant Street and Grand Avenue when wind nearly blew over the tent and merchandise into the street. It’s So Heidi owner Heidi Schaeffer — of Durand, Illinois — and her mom Linda Hanson — of Rockton — gripped on to the tent. They got some help from Kimberly Vogel in the next tent over to get more weights down to keep the tent in place.
It was all hands on deck Saturday at the It’s So Heidi station at the corner of Pleasant Street and Grand Avenue when wind nearly blew over the tent and merchandise into the street. It’s So Heidi owner Heidi Schaeffer — of Durand, Illinois — and her mom Linda Hanson — of Rockton — gripped on to the tent. They got some help from Kimberly Vogel in the next tent over to get more weights down to keep the tent in place.
BELOIT — Rain fell, the sun never quite cracked through the clouds and wind cut through the downtown area, but Stateline area residents nevertheless turned out to the Beloit Farmers Market opener on Saturday.
A crowed still filled Grand Avenue, State Street and the Mill Street parking lot searching for crafts, cheese, baked goods, meat and even seafood. There were some food trucks along the way as well.
Heidi Schaeffer of Durand, Illinois owns It’s So Heidi. She was stationed near the corner of Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street. Just as the rain had dissipated and the wind wasn’t bad, a gust around 10 a.m. blew her tent nearly out of the buckets with stones meant to keep it in place. Her business cards went flying, but her merchandise was undamaged.
“Other than that, the wind hasn’t been bad,” Schaeffer said.
Schaeffer, who makes bags and wallets, was pleased with the turnout overall.
“There has been a lot of people here so far today,” se said.
Kimberly Vogel, of Beloit, helped Schaeffer keep her tent in place and was selling fiction books and art.
“Of course last year it was beautiful and 80 degrees We are just hopeful with the weather not as friendly,” Vogel said.
Christine Jones was helping her mother, Brenda Dautermann, staff a booth for Beloit-based Willow Creek Acres. The weather wasn’t as much of an obstacle for her, she said. Jones thought the turnout was “similar” to early-season markets last year.
“As long as the customers come, that’s the main thing. We have got umbrellas and rain jackets, so we’re prepared,” Jones said.
The farmers market has been a staple in downtown Beloit since 1975. It’s scheduled to run through October, every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.