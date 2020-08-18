The railroad crossing at Milwaukee Road was under construction on Monday as crews repaired the section of track along the roadway. This resulted in a full road closure of Milwaukee Road. The road will be closed on Tuesday for the project. The City of Beloit Public Works Department says railroad crossings at Henry Avenue and Cranston Road will be repaired on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, respectively. Due to the derecho storm event that occurred on Aug. 10, construction was delayed.
Railroad crossing construction underway in Beloit
Austin Montgomery
