JANESVILLE—An Orfordville man has been charged following a rollover crashon July 5 in Spring Valley township in rural Rock County, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Bryce D. Collins, 20, was allegedly racing another vehicle attempting to pass in the area of West Highway 11 and Penn Road when an oncoming vehicle appeared around a curve, the complaint said. Collins swerved to avoid a head-on collision only to lose control of the vehicle.
The passenger in Collins’ vehicle suffered a broken neck from the incident, and Collins admitted to driving after consuming alcohol, the complaint states.
He is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.