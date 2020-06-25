JANESVILLE — About 35 people showed up at the Rock County Courthouse on Thursday to protest racial injustice.
Yusuf Adama, one of about 12 black people in the group, told those gathered that this is a crucial time in “the biggest revolution in the history of the world,” apparently referring to widespread protests of police brutality worldwide, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The peaceful rally was held near the Civil War monument just below the courthouse parking lot.
Adama, who is black and has helped organize protests in Beloit, called on people to organize, work for healing and to hold elected officials accountable, replacing them if necessary.
Walter Isaacson, a longtime attorney with the state public defender’s office, talked about learning of racial oppression throughout his life, starting with the lynching of Emmett Till in 1955, through the savage beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police in 1991.
People offered thoughts and prayers as they called for change in those times, Isaacson said, but change never came.
Alfonso Randall of Janesville, who said he was with the Black Panther Party, spoke at length, calling for defunding the police “if they can’t give us what we need.”
Randall said authorities here engage in fearmongering when they announce a person is arrested, but they have not been judged guilty in court. He referenced the case of Kenan Clemons, 17, who is black and faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in June 6 incident in Janesville.
“You’ve got to realize, in Janesville, you’re guilty till you’re proven otherwise,” Randall said.
Kelly Jackson of Beloit expressed disappointment, saying said she hoped people would have been educated about racial injustice, “and to be unified to let people know we are willing to work with anybody, to pray with anybody, to make everybody’s life better.”
The Rev. Michael Bell of Janesville, said he has been pulled over by a Janesville police officer with gun drawn who said his plate is expired, and when the officer was shown that wasn’t true, he says he doesn’t know how he missed that.
But Bell said he has worked with Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore and believes Moore stands “for what’s right.”
Bell said the movement for racial justice needs planning, and people need to do things the right way, which he said includes “being peaceful, spreading awareness and standing together in unity, knowing how important it is to love each other, work together. It’s not the color of our skin.”
Several people asked if the Rock County District Attorney’s Office keeps records of cases that include the race of the accused.
