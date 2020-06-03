There are lots of ways to promote social justice and unity this weekend in the wake of a Minneapolis man’s death while in police custody on May 25.
The Disturb the Normal For Racial Justice and Police Accountability event will be held Friday in Riverside Park followed by two Justice Prayer events on Saturday.
The Disturb the Normal For Racial Justice and Police Accountability rally will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Riverside Park with cooperation from SURJ-Beloit: Showing Up for Racial Justice and Beloit Together: An Indivisible Group.
At 11:58 a.m., the time of the Montay Penning police involved fatal shooting on Dec. 11, 2019, people will fill the road. The Beloit Police Department is stopping traffic for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, signifying the amount of time that George Floyd was choked.
“We will all stand in solidarity for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds and then step back into the park. Our ask is for a community forum with our Beloit Police Department to address the issues brought up by protests Sunday and Monday,” said organizer Jordan Stoecklin.
Stoecklin said those at the event will be protesting for the immediate installment of a new pilot program for body cameras he said are currently in the Beloit Police Department’s possession; protesting for the review and updating of policies that allow an officer to use lethal force in a situation where their body cameras are turned off; protesting for the continued and expanded transparency in cases where lethal force is used; and protesting for a review of policies related to police officers with an inordinate number of complaints made against them.
“We’re protesting together, as a community with our businesses to show that proactive community involvement leads to a stronger tomorrow,” Stoecklin said.
Penning, 23, of Janesville, was shot and killed by three Beloit police officers following a pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue. Evidence presented by Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary indicated Penning was armed and had pointed a weapon at officers.
The three officers were cleared in the shooting based on an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Of the three officers involved, two were wearing body cameras and only one was active. The other officers were off-duty at the time and had responded directly from training activities.
Body cameras worn by officers have multiple automatic triggers, and the department’s policy outlines situations in which cameras must be activated. One of the automatic triggers for the camera includes when a rifle lock is activated. That doesn’t apply for handguns.
After the shooting, Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski said the department contacted body camera manufacturer Axon to provide a pilot program that would allow for new equipment capable of activating cameras following a handgun being drawn.
Stoecklin said there are four of the cameras within the police department but they’ve been told the earliest they could get out on the streets is September of 2021. Organizers of the upcoming event would like to see changes initiated sooner.
Although event organizers want to see changes, Stoecklin said the event is not to offend police or march against them. The group is hoping to have more dialogue and cooperation with police to enact change.
“Let’s work together to make sure we don’t have these things happen in our community,” Stoecklin said.
Stoecklin said the events being intentionally held during the work week to disturb the normal.
“We want to be intentionally brief, but disruptive,” Stoecklin said.
Organizers are asking for support from local businesses in two ways, to close or alter their business practices for those 8 minutes and 46 seconds and or allow employees who want to attend to do so.
Following Friday’s event, New Zion Baptist Church Associate Minister Michael Bell and Family Worship Center Pastor Adam Meyer are leading the Justice Prayer event.
The first prayer will be at Brown-Hatchett Park at the corner of Porter and Keeler avenues on Saturday at noon. Another prayer service will follow at 1 p.m. on Eighth and Grand Avenue.
Bell said other pastors around the area have agreed to join in the effort and the event is hoped to start a collaboration with other churches and pastors.
“We have to be unified with each other before we ask for unification of the community. We want to be able to collaborate on issues, share others ideas and suggestions,” Bell said.
Meyer said the event will be a prayer effort for healing and reconciliation for the city and nation.
“I believe the faith community, not just Christian community, needs to come together and have one voice to have reconciliation and bring peace to a situation where there is a lot of unrest,” Meyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.