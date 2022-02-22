BELOIT—The inside of a home can reveal a lot about someone. Que Johnson, 32, who opened Q’s Private Cleaning with her partner Quinton Selvy, has unearthed lots of struggles as well as hope as she helps people get in control of their housekeeping.
“This is not just cleaning for me. When I walk into a home and walk out, I change lives,” Johnson said.
House cleaning might not be something a lot of people talk about, but keeping up with it can take a lot of time and it often falls on women. Sometimes they are single moms with multiple jobs and kids.
Other times they are busy male and female professionals or people who may have had a life challenge and are struggling to catch up.
For Johnson, helping people clean springs out of her seemingly inborn desire to help people. A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) who worked her way through college to become a social worker, Johnson loves to help. She grew up in the foster family system and credits a social worker for lending a hand.
“A social worker came into my home and didn’t give up on me. She was like an angel. I want to help people out,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who is still working full-time as a social worker, moved her family to Beloit in September as she found a house she fell in love with.
She explained how she started Q’s Private Cleaning about a year ago to offer residential, home and commercial cleaning. She and partner Selvy help clean up after people move out of homes and apartments and also can assist with packing and moving. The business can offer a basic clean or a deep clean making beds and cleaning all toilet areas, the inside of the refrigerator, oven and stove tops and more.
Most of Johnson’s customers are women who look like her. They may be juggling jobs, challenging kids and find themselves overworked, tired and embarrassed they fell behind on housekeeping. They may look beautiful on the outside but are struggling underneath and in their homes. Sometimes, they just need a little boost. Johnson offers services designed to be affordable, and gives the option of only getting one room clean. She noted there are gift certificates as a deep clean might be more therapeutic than other holiday, birthday or Valentine’s Day gifts.
Getting a home in order, Johnson said, has profound effects on people.
“I turn their house into a home. The kids even hug me,” Johnson said. “It helps mentally to be able to unwind after work in a nice clean home.”
Other times, someone has been through a challenging life event such as a divorce or medical issue and they need help getting back on their feet. Sometimes the house has become unclean, and sometimes cluttered. Whatever the case, Johnson said her role is to be supportive.
“Don’t judge. You never know what someone has been through,” she said.
Some of her clients need a few cleans and some accountability to learn to start doing it on their own. Johnson said she often texts inspiration, praise and encouragement to those she is working with.
“It brings them hope and makes them want to change,” she said. “Eventually, they might not need me anymore.”
Others are just overwhelmed and need a buddy to keep them going. One client, Johnson recalled, was packing up her home and mostly wanted her to keep her company.
“Sometimes they call me just to be there,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s business got a surprising start. A woman on Facebook from Janesville had posted she needed help cleaning her home. Johnson was tagged in the post with a note “Que can do it.”
Johnson did do it and found she loved helping people and being active.
“I did track in high school. I’m a busy body, I like to be moving,” she said.
She thought growing a cleaning business would be a great way to build a future for her family as well. She and her partner hope to be hiring some additional staff soon as business grows. They would like to branch into getting contracts to clean businesses or schools.
Johnson is also looking at mentoring a group of kids this summer, teaching them how to clean up litter in the neighborhood. In the meantime, she is doling out cleaning tips on the Que’s Private Cleaning Facebook page. She advises people to begin on the path to clean by tidying up one room a day, or at least one pile in a room.
“Don’t overthink it or do too much,” she said.
For more information people can contact Que’s Private Cleaning’s Facebook page.
“You know when you are ready,” Johnson said.