ROCKFORD — The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating a vehicle pursuit on Sunday that resulted in severe injuries to a woman who was being pursued.o
On April 2 at approximately 3:12 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street. The vehicle sped away. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and stopped in the area of Knight Avenue and Rockton Avenue. Deputies saw two males exit the vehicle and it appeared that the backseat passenger got into the driver’s seat. The vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed.
Deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately 10 minutes at speeds close to 80 mph. The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Ridge from Auburn Street when it lost control and crashed into a tree.
Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash approximately 20 to 30 seconds after the crash and rendered first aid to the driver. The driver was taken to a hospital where she remains on life support and is not expected to survive her injuries.
After the officer involved pursuit, and at the request of Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force arrived on scene and took over the investigation. Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will not participate in the investigation.
Task Force investigators are in the preliminary portion of the investigation. Task Force Officers are currently interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence from the scene, and obtaining video evidence.