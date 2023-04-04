01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating a vehicle pursuit on Sunday that resulted in severe injuries to a woman who was being pursued.o

On April 2 at approximately 3:12 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street. The vehicle sped away. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and stopped in the area of Knight Avenue and Rockton Avenue. Deputies saw two males exit the vehicle and it appeared that the backseat passenger got into the driver’s seat. The vehicle then fled the area at a high rate of speed.