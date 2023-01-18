BELOIT — “We go to the people.”
That’s what David Carter of Purpose Driven Community Inc. said about the non-profit’s mission to provide food deliveries to those in need. To help drum up funds for the 501©3 organization, he is inviting the community to come get a strike at an upcoming bowling event for a good cause.
Purpose Driven Community Inc. will be hosting a Scotch Doubles bowling fundraiser on Jan. 21 at Viking Lanes, 210 Oak St,. South Beloit from 9:30 — 11:30 p.m. The event will feature 50-50 raffles, raffle baskets and lots of fun. People can register the night of the event or visit the organization’s website at https://purposeddrivencommunityinc.com/ or email purposedrivencommunityinc@gmail.com. The Facebook page is “Purpose Driven Community INC.”
The bowling event will cost $40 per couple. Proceeds will go toward launching the upcoming mobile pantry services and continuing community outreach initiatives.
Those with the organization are currently in talks with a local church about setting up space for the pantry items and it is hoped that delivery services will launch in about a month with volunteers who will use their own vehicles. They are also applying for grant funding to supplement donations.
Kathy Crawford and David Carter had the vision for the organization which started in February of 2022. They brought on board friends Robin Bye and David Ramirez. Ramirez, who sits on the board of Hispanics United Breaking Frontiers, had a lot of connections to the Latino community and had worked on holiday food drives.
The organization’s purpose was to drum up donated food which could be delivered to the needy via volunteers’ vehicles. Although there are food pantries in Beloit, many people struggle with transportation or being unable to make it to a pantry site during their work hours.
The goal was to have people in need contact the organization and get a contactless drop-off of food items at their door. It is hoped to not only be convenient for those without transportation, but also support those hesitant to ask for help because of the stigma.
“Some people won’t get help because they are too proud,” Crawford said. “They won’t have to worry about it being a big deal or feeling embarrassed.”
Crawford has a heart for those who fall between the cracks. She herself was homeless about 15 years ago and had to stay in shelters with her children. Now that she’s back on her feet, she wants to help others.
“There are people who really want to help other people and make the world a better place. We’ve all struggled at one time or another,” Crawford said.
In addition to delivering food, the organization launched an educator of the month award last spring. After the group hosted a meeting with youth where they heard teachers were underappreciated, group organizers started accepting nominations to honor impactful teachers and picked the best ones for special honor.
“We present them with something personal. We find out what they like and build a basket to suit them,”’ Crawford said.
One of the group’s activities was a Christmas toy drive, helping about a dozen families thanks to a donation from Playmonster as well as some young ladies on the Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) girls basketball team.
In early August the group hosted a three-on-three basketball tournament at BMHS with around 150 people in attendance.
“It was a nice turnout for our first event. We hope to have more of those,” Carter said.
Carter said he was interested in the non-profit because he wants to see kids off their phones and devices and more engaged and physically active. He and those with the group hope to host at least two interactive youth events a year.
The group has also helped sponsor a bus for BMHS as well as South Beloit High School girls basketball teams to travel to see some of their favorite teams play in addition to holding a collaborative event with Drive 815 drive-in movies.