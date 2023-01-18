BOWLING EVENT
Purpose Driven Community Inc. board members David Carter, David Ramirez, Robin Bye and Kathy Crawford, gather for a photo. The non-profit organization has held events for youth and is gearing up for a Jan. 21 bowling fundraising event to raise money for mobile pantry services.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — “We go to the people.”

That’s what David Carter of Purpose Driven Community Inc. said about the non-profit’s mission to provide food deliveries to those in need. To help drum up funds for the 501©3 organization, he is inviting the community to come get a strike at an upcoming bowling event for a good cause.