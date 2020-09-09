Week of Aug. 3
Barnes, Kenneth Johnny; OWI (7th); three years prison and five years supervision
Bear, John Alan; Battery as a Repeater Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct as a Repeater Domestic Abuse; three years probation
Belk, Calvin Jerome; Battery to Law Enforcement Officer; three years probation
Denson, James E., Jr.; Charges dismissed: Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, four counts of felony Bail Jumping
Glogowski, Paul E.; OWI (4th); three years probation
Green, David Raymond; OWI (7th); three years prison with four years supervision
Hammett, Zerrick Z.; Possess Firearm-Convicted of Out-of-State Felony; three years probation
Hyler, Davonte Laniel; Charge dismissed: Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony
Jones, Fabian Willie; Charges dismissed: Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony and Disorderly Conduct Use of a Dangerous Weapon
Kramer, Mark William; Aggravated Battery-Intend Bodily Harm Domestic Abuse, Disorderly Conduct Domestic Abuse; Battery Domestic Abuse; 18 months probation
Long, Byron Dean; Operate Firearm While Intoxicated; undisclosed fine
Manning, Daniel E.; Battery, Disorderly Conduct; one year probation
Rabenhorst-Malone, Tyler Scott; Obstructing an Officer, Battery, Theft-Movable Property, two counts of Disorderly Conduct; three years probation
Stock, Ashley J.; Resisting an Officer; one year probation
Weston, Paul M; two counts of Misappropriate ID Info as a Party to a Crime; Four years probation
Winston-Wose, Elijahjuan Terrell; three counts of Possession of THC; six years probation
Week of Aug. 10
Harvey, Brian F.; OWI (3rd); two years probation
Kilbey, Taylor Alyssa; Retail Theft; 90 days in jail
Moore, Clarence Laderrell; Maintain Drug Trafficking Place and Possession of Narcotic Drugs; 18 months in prison and 24 months extended supervision, three years probation.
Mortimer, Morgan P.; Retail Theft; three years probation
Tomten, Jacob Daniel; Attempt Robbery with Threat of Force; three years prison and two years and six months supervision
Week of Aug. 17
Brown, Michael Lewis; Possess w/ Intent-Amphetamine; one year in jail
Chan, Maxson; Strangulation and Suffocation, Battery; four years probation
Crugnale, Martine Kathryn; Fail/Report to County Jail; 18 months probation
Ford, James, Jr.; Possession of THC, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Narcotic Drugs; two years probation and six months in jail
Greer, Coreyon M.; Possession of THC, Possession of Controlled Substance and Bail Jumping; two years probation
Hall, Anthony D.; Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent; 18 months in prison and 24 months supervision
Harrison, Tieshia Monet; Battery; $579 fine
Martinez Garcia, Rafael G.; Battery and False Imprisonment; five years probation
Royalty, Angelica Faith; Misappropriate ID Info—Obtain Money; three years probation
Schultz, Morgan R.; Disorderly Conduct and Battery; 24 months probation
Toney, Ladarius J; Battery; 45 days in jail
Vinson, Pamela J.; Manufacture/Deliver Non-Narcotics; three years probation
Week of Aug. 24
Austin, Andre Drevon Jordan, Jr.; Disorderly Conduct, two counts of bail jumping. All charges dismissed
Connelly, James David; Resisting an Officer, Possession of THC; three years prison and two years supervision
Crawford, Apondence Deon; Possession of THC and Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor; One year in jail
Crosby, Cecilia Michelle; Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety; five years probation
Gorniak, Angela Lynn; Charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs dismissed
Reilly, Steven J.; OWI (4th); three years probation with one year in jail
Rodriguez, Dulce Maria; Disorderly Conduct, Theft-Movable Property and Criminal Damage to Property; two years probation
Streuly, Justin Scott; Charge of Attempt Battery to Fire Fighters or Commission Wardens dismissed
Week of Aug. 31
Brunner, Dennis Harold; OWI (4th) and Battery or Threat to Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer; three years in prison and 18 months supervision
Frank, Joseph Benjamin, Jr.; Four counts of Intent/Transfer Obscene Item/Minor; three years probation
Gill, Ishmail Darnell; Possession of THC and Possession of Narcotic Drugs; one year prison and two years supervision
Hamlet, David Lavell; Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing an Officer; 24 months probation
Heaslip, Riley W.; Obstructing an Officer and Possess Drug Paraphernalia; two years probation
Hyler, Willie Demetrius; OWI (4th); one year in jail and three years probation
Meade, John Michael; Charges of False Imprisonment and Disorderly Conduct dismissed
Meyer, Michael S.; Homicide by Negligent Operation/Vehicle and Operate with Restricted Controlled Substance; three years in prison and four years supervision.
Mongeon, Eric Michael; Two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child dismissed
Muenchow, Joel C.; OWI (4th); three years probation
Mulligan, Jared R.; Possession of THC and Possess Drug Paraphernalia; two years probation
Murphy, Melissa Ann; Possession of THC and Possess Drug Paraphernalia; $200 fine
Olsen, Haley May; OWI (4th); three years probation
Passon, Bradley C; Charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Possess Drug Paraphernalia dismissed
Patterson, Shannon Ryan; Bail Jumping; one year in prison
Phillips, Jacob W; Criminal Trespass to Dwelling and Theft-Movable Property
Potts, Dakota R.; 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child; six years prison
Schneider, Malachi L.; Possess Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of THC; two years probation
Smith, Laura N.; Possess w/Intent-Heroin; three years probation