BELOIT — Two public informations session on Monday, May 1, will help Stateline Area Transportation Study and Beloit Transit Services study whether microtransit might be a good fit for Beloit.
Microtransit is a demand-response transportation option for short local trips, using smaller vehicles than traditional buses.
The goal of is to optimize overall transit service for the Beloit community.
This study is analyzing existing conditions to understand the current transportation system and determine whether microtransit can help enhance Beloit transit services.
Two public information sessions for local residents to share feedback on transit in Beloit and to learn more about microtransit will take place Monday, May 1.
A morning session is 7-9 a.m. at the Beloit Transfer Facility, 225 Shirland Ave. Staff will be on site to answer questions and hear feedback.
An afternoon session is from 4-6 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. This is an open house-style meeting with brief presentations at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Those unable to attend in person may share feedback online at www.BeloitTransit.com. After receiving feedback from the public, the project team will develop and evaluate service area options and follow up with additional public feedback sessions in June.