SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on March 15 to receive input about a proposal to hire a city administrator.
The public hearing will follow the council’s regular meeting, which starts at 5 p.m.
The March 15 hearing will be the first of two public hearings on the city administrator topic.
The public hearing will be available online through Zoom. In-person meeting attendance will be allowed, but only up to 10 live audience members will be allowed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.