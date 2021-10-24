Kids in the Stateline Area soon will be roaming neighborhoods seeking treats on Halloween, and public health officials want families to take precautions to ensure everyone has a safe spooky day.
”We still have a high level of COVID-19 circulating in our community, so it is important to take precautions to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy this Halloween,” said Rock County Public Health Department Health Officer Katrina Harwood.
Here are some tips and suggestions to celebrate Halloween safely this year in Rock County:
- Incorporate a cloth mask into your costume. Don’t use a traditional Halloween mask as an alternative to a cloth mask.
- Trick or treat outdoors in small groups and avoid approaching crowded doorsteps.
- Minimize contact by setting a bowl of candy out for trick or treaters and admiring costumes from a distance.
- Wash your hands before eating candy.
- Enjoy outdoor activities instead of indoor parties or gatherings.
- Stay home and don’t hand out candy if you feel sick.
- Get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines before Halloween to reduce the spread of illness.
- Watch for traffic.
- Trick or treat when it is light, carry a flashlight, and wear reflective clothing.
- Make sure costumes don’t present a tripping or fire hazard.
In Illinois, masks are required at all indoor public locations in the state, but guidelines offered by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are virtually the same as guidance offered by Wisconsin public health officials.
Trick-or-treating outdoors in small groups is best, but if outdoors is not an option, there are steps people can take to make indoor trick-or-treating safer. Those handing out treats indoors should open doors and windows as much as possible to promote increased ventilation and wear a mask. It is also important for everyone handing out or receiving treats to wash their hands.
“Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and Fall festivities season will look a little different than last year thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are readily available,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, we must still take precautions as not everyone is vaccinated and a vaccine for children younger than 12 year is not yet available. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community, but it’s also important to use a layered approach by wearing a mask indoors and limiting/avoiding settings where physical distancing is not possible to help stop the spread of the virus.”
Alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating can include setting up tables in a parking lot or other safe outdoor area where individually wrapped treats can be set out or holding an outdoor costume parade for kids along with a parent/guardian.
Oct. 30 Trick-or-treat hours:
Roscoe:4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 Trick-or-treat hours:
Beloit: 5—7 p.m.
Town of Beloit: 5—7 p.m.
Orfordville: 4—7 p.m.
Janesville: 5:30—7:30 p.m.
Rockton: 5—7 p.m.
South Beloit: 4—7 p.m.