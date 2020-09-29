BELOIT — A peaceful protest march from Beloit to Janesville is scheduled for Saturday as marchers speak out regarding the shooting death of Breonna Taylor involving Louisville police.
The march, organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) will start at 11 a.m. in Riverside Park and end at the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville, according to SURJ organizer Yusuf Adama. Protestors will head along Highway 51 to Janesville and then proceed to the courthouse, Adama said, adding that participants will walk on the shoulder of the roadway and minimize the number of times they cross the street.
“We are in contact with the (Rock County) Sheriff’s Department right now about assistance to make sure this stays as safe as possible with the march being across city lines,” Adama said.
Adama said he felt the event would be a “show of strength” and be a call back to past protest marches in the country during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s.
“The physical presence and movement of people that want something changed has always struck a cord with me,” Adama said. “We need to be respected because holding politicians accountable is easier than walking dozens of miles, and if we’re willing to do one then you know we’re willing to do the other.”
On Sept. 23, a grand jury charged one of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death with wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside. Taylor, 26, was killed when police opened fire in the home. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the other two officers were not indicted in the case, saying the officers were justified in firing their weapons because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had fired a shot at police.
No homicide charges have been filed in the case.
“This year has been insane, but I still did not expect the conclusion of this terrible situation to be the houses, the physical properties, that were hit with gunfire being perceived as more worthy of punishment for being hit than Breonna Taylor was. Qualified immunity and no knock raids need to end,” Adama said.
The planned event comes in the latest peaceful protests hosted by SURJ following the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the Kenosha police non-fatal shooting of Jacob Blake.