BELOIT—Proposed changes to the Beloit Transit System (BTS) could expand bus routes and increase coverage to more Beloit businesses, according to preliminary information presented to the Beloit City Council.
Councilors held a workshop on Monday regarding transit options in Beloit, and city staff unveiled the plan that involved gathering public input through a community survey.
“We heard that (the current system) is just not meeting the needs of everyone,” Deputy Community Development Director Teri Downing told councilors.
Downing said the goals of the proposed changes are to ensure buses run at a maximum frequency of 30 minutes; allow for better connections to low/moderate income areas and to streamline service to most-needed areas.
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said she was encouraged by the proposed changes.
“We are excited about the proposed improvements to our transit routes which will be more efficient and meet the needs of our community,” Dunkin said. “These changes will also help enhance ridership and enable residents to get to more locations including the Gateway Business Park. We are looking to build on partnerships as we move this effort forward.”
Under the proposed changes, routes could cover 86% of areas with population and employment densities as opposed to the current rate of 70% coverage. New routes could boost coverage to Beloit businesses from 53% to 66% for employees without personal transportation.
New areas that could be covered include the Gateway Business Park, the Town of Beloit Business Park and coverage to parts of Beloit’s north and south sides, with increased frequency of bus route cycles.
The Beloit-Janesville Express route would remain unchanged with the west and east sides of Beloit to see one bus travel the routes as three buses would take the city’s outer-loop route. To avoid confusion, a new route identification scheme will be developed prior to implementation of the new system.
Rates to ride will remain the same under the new transit plan, Downing said. The changes also recommend extending weekday service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Routes currently run 6 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Saturday hours under the proposal could change to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday service currently runs from 8:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Existing transit services cost the city $1.99 million for 2020, with the proposed changes requiring a budget increase of $635,330 that would include $102,000 for a new bus to accommodate the Gateway service and potentially weekend hours.
Review of the transit proposal is expected to continue later this year, with the city intending to open the public comment period in August of 2020 and have a public hearing at the Sept. 8 council meeting before potential action on Sept. 21, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
