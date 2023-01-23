Eric Miller - Property Taxes

Eric Miller, Finance and Administrative Services Director for the City of Beloit, gave a presentation on how property taxes are used in the City of Beloit during a previous presentation at the Beloit Public Library.

 Provided by Amy Mitchell

BELOIT- The second half of the educational presentations teaching individuals how property taxes are used and calculated will kickoff on Wednesday.

The Stateline Community Foundation has partnered with the Beloit Public Library in hosting four speakers who will inform the community on how property taxes work and how tax dollars are being spent.