Eric Miller, Finance and Administrative Services Director for the City of Beloit, gave a presentation on how property taxes are used in the City of Beloit during a previous presentation at the Beloit Public Library.
BELOIT- The second half of the educational presentations teaching individuals how property taxes are used and calculated will kickoff on Wednesday.
The Stateline Community Foundation has partnered with the Beloit Public Library in hosting four speakers who will inform the community on how property taxes work and how tax dollars are being spent.
“Taxes are complex and difficult to understand, yet we all get a tax bill and are expected to know what it means,” said Amy Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator at the Beloit Public Library. “The truth is that the majority of the public has only a very basic understanding of what they pay, to whom, and why. We hope this series helps to break down the details and fill in many of the gaps of knowledge. This background information also brings context to many of the decisions made throughout the year.
The two final meetings will be held at the Beloit Public Library from noon — 1 p.m. on their respective dates. People will be able to learn about the misconceptions with property taxes in regards to Rock County and the Beloit School District.
On Wednesday, Sherry Oja, Rock County finance director, will give her hour-long presentation on property taxes. The presentation will include a free meal for the first 25 people who register online.
The Stateline Community Foundation will provide a ham or turkey sandwich with chips and drink to the individuals who registered for either event.
The last presentation will be presented by Wendy LaPointe, director of finance at the Beloit School District. LaPointe will be discussing how poetry taxes are used and are calculated for the School District of Beloit on Feb. 22.
“Each session can stand on its own, but slides, videos, and other documents are all housed on the Know Your Local Government page on our website,” Mitchell explained. “This page is useful for anyone who missed a session or attended but wants to refer back to information that was shared. We know this is an important topic that has relevance to the entire community, therefore the page and information it contains will have a long shelf life.”
The previous two presentations were held in November and December. The first event was hosted by Eric Miller, Finance and Administrative Services Director for the City of Beloit.
“Those who attended in person shared very positive feedback about the program. Many of the attendees were long-time residents of Beloit with business backgrounds,” Mitchell said. “They found the presentations very helpful and informative in helping them understand how their taxes are calculated and what the taxing entities do with the money they receive. Those who viewed the online slides and/or videos have shared positive feedback as well. To be clear, this is a series that discusses what is and not what ought to be.”
The second event in December was presented by Renea Ranguette, vice president for finance and operations at the Blackhawk Technical College.
Mitchell explained that future Know Your Local Government programs are in the planning stages.
“We are exploring other topics and always welcome input and ideas from the community,” Mitchell said.