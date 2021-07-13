JANESVILLE—The final installment of the 2020 real estate property taxes is due to the Rock County Treasurer by Aug. 2.
Please include the Tax ID number with all payments. The Treasurer’s office currently is not accepting payment in person.
Payments can be mailed to 51 S Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. If you are requesting a receipt, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Online payments can be made at the website: www.co.rock.wi.us/treasurer
Click on Paying Property Taxes > Payment Options > GovTech Services Inc. website to pay with debit card, credit card, or e-check.
Or call 1-855-912-7625 and follow the voice prompts. There is a fee for using these services.
Online services will be temporarily shut down Aug. 3—13.
A Drop Box is located inside the Rock County Courthouse before security and one next to the treasurer’s office.
For more information, call 608-757-5670.