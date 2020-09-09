TOWN OF BELOIT—The old town hall site, at 2871 S. Afton Road, is expected to change hands soon.
A & A Riverside Properties, LLC. is planning to purchase the site for $175,000, according to information provided by Town Attorney Brooke Joos.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night issued approval for the town administrator to sign off on closing documents as early as next week or sometime in the coming weeks.
The Town of Beloit was initially approached in November 2019 with a prospective offer to buy the former town hall site. Conversations related to the possible sale have continued in the months since.
Town documents have previously shown the buyer had expressed interest in developing the 14-acre site for purposes such as family housing options, storage spaces, business suites and to maintain a public baseball field.
The township government had moved its administrative offices to Fire Station #1 at 2445 S. Afton Rd. in July of 2019 due to concerns about the deteriorating condition of the old town hall property.