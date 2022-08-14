JANESVILLE—Project 16:49 is inviting the community to run and help raise money for homeless youth.
The second annual Race for a Place to Call Home will take place starting at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 at Riverside Park, 2600 Parkside Drive, Janesville.
“We started this event as a way to offer an event that was safe to participate in during the pandemic,” noted Tammy DeGarmo, Executive Director at Project 16:49. “It was such a success that we wanted to bring it back this year.”
Project 16:49 organizes two transitional living homes for unaccompanied homeless youth in Rock County.
Robin House in Beloit is a transitional living home for homeless girls in the community, located at 622 Broad St. The second transitional living home is at 2911 Carrousel Lane in Janesville, which provides shelter for homeless boys.
“The funds from our events go towards supporting the two transitional living homes,” DeGarmo noted. “It also goes towards our various programs supporting Rock County’s homeless youth.”
People can choose between three different length courses. The organization brought back the 5k run, from last year. Two new courses this year include a 10k run and a 1k run. The 1k run is targeted at children who are brought to the event.
All of the courses can be run or walked. Trophies will be provided for first through third place for the men and women races.
Registration cost for the 5k run is $35, while the 10k entry fee is $50 and the 1k entry fee is $15. Discounts are available for a group of six or more runners.
The entry fees include a T-Shirt, finisher medallion, race bib and lanyard.
Online registration for the event ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 20.
People are welcome to donate towards the charity online once they register or on location on the day of the run.
“Racers can also register the day of the event at the park from 6:30—7:15 a.m.,” DeGarmo noted.
In 2021, the race had an estimated 132 runners. DeGarmo expects this year’s registered racers to be around 150.
“So far we have received 70 registered racers and have 15 signed up so far for the 10k run,” DeGarmo noted.
The event raised approximately $6,900 last year.
“We are on track to raise $15,000 to $17,000 this year, due to our fantastic sponsors.” DeGarmo said.
Ryan Incorporated Central is the presenting sponsor for this event. Other sponsors include Blackhawk Community Credit Union and McGilvra Electric.
Project 16:49 have posted openings for volunteers for the event on social media including their Facebook page.
“We are hoping to get 25-30 volunteers to assist with the event,” DeGarmo noted.
Project 16:49 will be hosting events in the future including the Santa Pub Crawl in December and are tentatively bringing back their Lip Sync Battle in March of 2023.
Race sign-up can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Janesville/1649RunHome5K.
