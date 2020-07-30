BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to contribute to the annual back-to-school collection drive to assist homeless youth courtesy of Project 16:49.
Last year, the organization distributed 150 backpacks filled with supplies to help students start the school year. The group also distributed more than 600 full-size hygiene bags throughout the year to help homeless and unaccompanied youth.
“This year we are planning on making sure everyone has an extra mask and hand sanitizer in their backpack,” said Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo.
In addition to school supplies, the organization is seeking donations of personal hygiene items, grab-n-go foods, TracFones and gift cards. Gift cards are utilized throughout the year to assist youth with emergency and basic needs such as: food, undergarments and clothing, medication and health items, and gas. Monetary gifts also are appreciated.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, DeGarmo said those at Project 16:49 are ready to alter their collection as needed but know that items to help youth will be critical.
Each year, approximately 300 Rock County youth are identified as both homeless and unaccompanied, meaning they cannot live, or live safely, with a parent or guardian. Project 16:49 assists these youth with basic needs, referrals and case management. The group also tries to make sure youth have access to the services and support they need to move toward independent living. The organization also operates two transitional living homes.
Gift cards and financial donations may be sent to Project 16:49 at: 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545. Other items may be dropped off at collection bins available at the following locations through Aug. 31 in Beloit: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.; YMCA 501 Third St.; YMCA Gymnastics Center, 1239 Huebbe Parkway; and Project 16:49, 622 Broad St. In Clinton items can be dropped off at the Clinton Public Library at 214 Mill St.
If interested in hosting a collection drive, or to arrange the drop-off of large donations, people can contact Project 16:49 at 608-314-5501.
Project 16:49 operates an eight-bed home for girls in Beloit and an eight-bed home for boys in Janesville. There are currently seven youth at each site.
The houses have remained COVID-19 free. DeGarmo said the youth were respectful of the stay-at-home orders. Some had their hours cut or lost their jobs in the service industry but were able to get stimulus checks to help them pay their cell phone bills and car insurance and, in some cases, save some extra money. Currently, all the girls at the Robin House are back working again.
Staff continued to work and stepped up cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
The most challenging aspect of the pandemic, DeGarmo said, was for those youth who are couch surfing.”
“A lot of people were less apt to want them to be there unless they were staying there regularly. They really struggled, and we had to work hard to help them settle,” DeGarmo said.