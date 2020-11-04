SOUTH BELOIT—The investigation of a South Beloit officer-involved fatal crash is moving forward, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Truman told the Beloit Daily News on Wednesday that the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office informed him earlier this week that the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force was finished with the accident reconstruction portion of the inquiry.
“(Winnebago County officials) had not met with (the task force) at that time and (Tuesday) was an observed holiday for them,” Truman said. “I assume they will meet soon.”
Few details are publicly known at this point regarding the death of Michael Guzman, 35, of Rockford, after he was struck by a South Beloit patrol car driven by Officer Sawyer Kurth.
Guzman died after being struck by a South Beloit Police Department squad car at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 near the intersection of Blackhawk Boulevard (Illinois Route 2) and Whittemore Drive. Kurth was driving southbound on Blackhawk when he struck Guzman who apparently was walking in the roadway.
Kurth has been on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. Kurth joined the South Beloit Police Department last November.