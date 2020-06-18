BELOIT—The Beloit Health System Pro-Am golf event will be held this summer, but instead of being a fundraiser for the health system foundation, it will feature the heroes who have helped COVID-19 patients, and heroes in the community who have supported the health system.
The Pro-Am is scheduled to take place on July 27 at the Beloit Club. A shotgun start is scheduled for noon.
“This year’s Pro-Am is all about a celebration to honor our ‘Healthcare Heroes’ and to thank the community for their support during this unprecedented time,” said Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett. “ In my 35 years of working at the health system, I have never been more humbled and honored to work with such an incredible team. I am humbled by the courage, compassion and level of expertise of our caregivers. I am honored to play a small part in helping to support the team that has produced such outstanding results for our community.”
A video presentation will be given during the dinner portion of the Pro-Am, featuring some of the men and women who have worked with patients affected by COVID-19, and the people who worked behind the scenes to keep patients safe during the pandemic.
Lara Hermann, executive director of the Beloit Health System Foundation said a nurse from the hospital’s COVID-19 unit is scheduled to speak, along with a presentation by McKevett. Hermann said in addition to the doctors and nurses who treated patients, other staff deserve special thanks, such as the staff who made sure patient rooms were cleaned properly and others who kept the health care areas safe.
Hermann also said people in the community also deserve honors for giving of themselves during the pandemic.
“There were over 25 community members who made and donated masks to the hospital,” Hermann said. “There also were others who donated meals and snacks just to boost morale.”
One of the changes to the event will be that the dinner will be served under a tent outdoors in a barbecue-like setting. Only six guests will be allowed per table to comply with social distancing requirements.
Another change to the event will be that only 18 foursomes will be allowed during the golf outing. Usually there are 24 foursomes in the Pro-Am. Usually, each foursome is accompanied by a Wisconsin golf pro, but this year no pros will be part of the event. Also, the Pro-Am usually has a featured PGA pro and that will not happen this year.
Each of the foursomes will go directly to their golf carts which will have gift bags and lunches for the golfers.
A new feature this year will be live music will greet the golfers as the finish up their day of golf.
Major sponsors for this year’s Pro-Am are Bud Weiser Motors, First National Bank and Trust, Kerry and TRICOR Insurance.
