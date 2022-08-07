Candidates for Wisconsin governor, state assembly, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and other offices will appear on the partisan primary election ballot when voters go to the polls Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. Tuesday.
Candidates for Wisconsin governor, state assembly, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and other offices will appear on the partisan primary election ballot when voters go to the polls Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. Tuesday.
In Beloit, there will be two polling locations—The Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St. where residents living in Wards 1—11 and Wards 24—26 will vote; and at Central Christian Church at 2460 Milwaukee Road where residents living in Wards 12—23 and Wards 27—30 will vote.
Residents can check where they should vote by checking the website at myvote.wi.gov.
Voters are reminded that Tuesday’s election is a partisan primary election so voters can only vote for candidates in one party. For example, if a voter votes for a Republican candidate for governor, that voter cannot vote for a Democratic candidate for state Assembly. The ballot will be invalid if a voter votes for candidates from more than one party in the partisan primary.
Some key local races on the Tuesday ballot include:
Rock County Sheriff
Two Democrats are running in the primary for Rock County Sheriff—Curtis Fell of Beloit and Troy Egger of Edgerton will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Current sheriff Troy Knudson has decided not to seek re-election to the office of sheriff.
Assembly District 31
Three Republican candidates are running for this seat—Ellen Schutt of Clinton, Jason Dean of the Town of LaGrange and Maryann Zimmerman of Whitewater. The winner of the primary vote will face Democrat Brienne Brown of Whitewater in November. Amy Loudenbeck currently represents the 31st Assembly District, but she is not seeking re-election and instead is running for Wisconsin Secretary of State.
Assembly District 45
Two Democrats are running in the 45th Assembly District—Clinton Anderson of Beloit and Ben Dorscheid of Belleville. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Republican Jeff Klett of Beloit in the general election. The 45th District currently is represented by Mark Spreitzer who is not seeking re-election and instead is running for the 15th District State Senate seat.
Assembly District 43
Two Democrats are running in Tuesday’s primary election for the 43rd Assembly—Jenna Jacobson of Oregon and Matt McIntyre of Edgerton. The winner of this race will face Republican Marisa Voelkel of Janesville in the general election. Don Vruwink of Milton has been the representative for the 43rd District, but because the district was redrawn he will run in the 33rd Assembly District.
Assembly District 33
Two Republicans are running in the 33rd Assembly District—Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann, both of Jefferson. The winner of Tuesday’s vote will face Don Vruwink of Milton in the general election.
Voters also will select nominees for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and U.S. Senate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.