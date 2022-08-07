voting1
Buy Now

Voters check-in at Central Christian Church in Beloit in this file photo. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. on Tuesday for the primary election in Wisconsin.

 BDN file photo

Candidates for Wisconsin governor, state assembly, secretary of state, U.S. Senate and other offices will appear on the partisan primary election ballot when voters go to the polls Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. Tuesday.