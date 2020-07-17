BELOIT — Few contested races will be on the Aug. 11 partisan primary ballot, but officials are trying to ensure the safety of voters.
County Clerk Lisa Tollefson will face current Rock County Board Supervisor Yuri Rashkin for the Democratic nomination for county clerk with no opponent on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The race heated up in late June following a Facebook post by Tollefson’s husband that attacked Rashkin.
Janesville-area voters will see a contested Democratic nomination race for U.S. House of Representatives District 1 as Josh Pade will take on Roger Polack. The winner will face Republican incumbent Bryan Steil on Nov. 3.
In Beloit, Wisconsin Assembly District 31 candidates Elizabeth Lochner-Abel will run unopposed in the primary for the Democratic nomination and incumbent Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will run unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Assembly District 45 incumbent Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Republican challenger Tawny Gustina will run unopposed in the primary, so they will face each other in November.
Campaign finance reports for July show Lochner-Abel raised $17,335 compared to Loudenbeck’s $10,385 over the summer period. But Loudenbeck’s war chest dwarfs Lochner-Abel’s as the longtime Assembly member has raised $85,494 to Lochner-Abel’s $23,185.
Polling places in Beloit are consolidated to the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., for Wards 1-12 and Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, for Wards 13-25. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m.
July campaign finance reports show Spreitzer raised $14,980 in campaign funds this summer compared to Gustina’s $4,200. In total, Spreitzer has $15,918 on-hand to Gustina’s $4,200.
Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said her office strongly recommends that anyone concerned about their health or safety at the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic should request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.
As of Thursday, the city mailed out 2,037 absentee ballots, but have only received 468 in return. Stottler estimates turnout will not exceed 15% of eligible voters. In August of 2016, 2,497 ballots were cast, of which 297 were absentee. In August of 2018, 3,432 ballots were cast including 315 by absentee.
To vote absentee, prospective voters must be registered to vote in the city before applying for an absentee ballot. To register, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. Absentee ballots can be requested three ways—by visiting the MyVote site; requesting a ballot by mail, email or fax or requesting an absentee ballot in-person from the Clerk’s Office, 100 State St., second floor at City Hall. A copy of a photo identification card is required with absentee ballot applications.
The clerk’s office asks that voters call ahead before coming to City Hall due to COVID-19 and limited operations.
The first day to vote absentee in-person at the clerk’s office is July 27 from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. The final day to cast an absentee ballot is Aug. 7. A photo identification card is required to vote.
The deadline to return absentee ballots is no later than 8 p.m. on Aug. 11, with the U.S. Postal Service recommending absentee ballots be mailed one week before Election Day to arrive on time.
If voters are unsure of their polling place and/or voter registration status, or if they have any questions or need additional information, please contact the City of Beloit City Clerk’s office at (608) 364-6680 or by email at StottlerL@beloitwi.gov.
For more information, visit beloitwi.gov/elections.
