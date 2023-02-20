BELOIT - The background and misconceptions attached to two figures from American history - Abraham Lincoln and John Brown - were the described during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) presentation Monday.
Galin Berrier, who taught history for 51 years, talked about President Abraham Lincoln and John Brown during the presentation at First Congregational Church. Berrier taught in the Chicago suburbs for 38 years as a high school history teacher and 13 years in Iowa at a community college.
John Brown has been labeled madman or zealot, both by people who lived in his era as well as historians, according to Berrier.
“I didn’t intend to be an expert on John Brown, but it is impossible to not think of him when discussing the Underground Railroad,” Berrier said.
Brown was considered a radical abolitionist of his time and is most well known for the Harper Ferry slave rebellion. The Harper Ferry slave rebellion was one of Brown’s attempts to start a war with slave owners. It is regarded as one of the sparks that started the American Civil War, according to Berrier.
Brown was one of the few white abolitionists in the 1800s and made it his mission to help abolish slavery.
“Brown declared that he would dedicate his life to waging a war on slavery,” Berrier explained. “He was best described as an Old Testament Christian who loathed cowardliness and slavery.”
Even though Brown was a devout Christian, he sometimes ran counter to religious customs of the time.
“He was punished by his church’s deacons when he offered Black church goers his spot where his family was sitting and sat in the back of the church,” Berrier said.
Berrier has a problem with those who paint Brown as a madman.
“When I used to teach about Brown in my classroom, some of the students would think he was a runaway slave or Black, when I described his actions,” Berrier said. “I think if Brown was Black or an escaped slave, the people who label Brown as a madman would instead say he was perfectly sane.”
Berrier goes on to explain that because Brown was white, people could not comprehend why he would do what he did in that time period.
Brown was not the only one labeled or portrayed in a bad light by people of their time period.
Lincoln has been depicted to have racist or prejudiced feelings towards the Black population in his time period.
One quote that Berrier and other historians have struggled with explaining away was one made by Lincoln in the September of 1858, when Lincolln was attempting to get enough votes for a seat on the U.S. Senate.
In an abridged quote, Lincoln said the following, “there is a physical difference between the white and Black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races from living together on terms of social and political equality. And in as much as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be a position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race."
Berrier explains that at this time Lincoln was trying to secure a spot in the Senate and was acting as a politician when he made this statement.
The next event will take place on Wednesday from 9 - 11 a.m. and focus on the history of jazz guitar.