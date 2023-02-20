BELOIT - The background and misconceptions attached to two figures from American history - Abraham Lincoln and John Brown - were the described during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) presentation Monday.

Galin Berrier, who taught history for 51 years, talked about President Abraham Lincoln and John Brown during the presentation at First Congregational Church. Berrier taught in the Chicago suburbs for 38 years as a high school history teacher and 13 years in Iowa at a community college.

Tags

Recommended for you