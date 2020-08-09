BELOIT — Beloit voters looking to cast in-person ballots for Tuesday’s partisan primary in Wisconsin must do so at two consolidated polling locations in the city, as absentee voting numbers skyrocket during COVID-19 pandemic.
Polling places in Beloit will be at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St., for Wards 1-12 and at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road, for Wards 13-25. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. Normally, the city would have nine polling locations but due to the expected low turnout, the Beloit City Council approved the consolidation plan.
As of Thursday, 2,766 absentee ballots had been issued in the City of Beloit and 1,373 had been returned to Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler. In past August primaries for 2016 and 2018 a combined total of 612 absentee ballots were cast.
“We have been working in close collaboration with the City of Beloit’s Emergency Operations Center to ensure we can operate an election in a safe manner. We are confident that the safety plan will help protect voters and staff during the election,” Stottler said. “Voters are required to adhere to physical distancing of at least 6 feet between people and we highly recommend all voters wear a face covering. Our staff will be wearing face coverings, reducing touch points and frequently sanitizing throughout the day. Together, we can all safely exercise our right to vote while protecting others in our community.”
All voters in the Town of Beloit will vote at Fire Station 2, 1143 E. Inman Parkway. Normally, the Town of Beloit has three polling places. All voters in wards 1 through 11 will vote at Fire Station 2.
Few local contested races appear on Tuesday’s ballot. The the Democratic nomination for County Clerk is being sought by incumbent County Clerk Lisa Tollefson, who is being challenged by Rock County Board Supervisor Yuri Rashkin. No Republican candidate has been declared in the county clerk’s race so the winner of the Democratic primary will be the presumptive winner of the office.
Regardless of the outcome, Tollefson will oversee the Nov. 3 general election with the next clerk to take office in January of 2021.
Janesville-area voters will see a contested Democratic nomination race for U.S. House of Representatives District 1 as Josh Pade will take on Roger Polack. The winner will face Republican incumbent Bryan Steil on Nov. 3.
In Beloit, Wisconsin Assembly District 31 candidates Elizabeth Lochner-Abel will run unopposed in the primary for the Democratic nomination and incumbent Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, will run unopposed for the Republican nomination.
Assembly District 45 incumbent Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Republican challenger Tawny Gustina will run unopposed in the primary, so they will face each other in November.
For more information on the election, visit myvote.wi.gov