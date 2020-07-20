SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council approved a pre-annexation agreement for property along Fisher Road on Monday, with about a dozen residents of Rockton Township voicing objections.
The property at 2522 Fisher Road is about a mile and a half outside the city limits. Because the property is not contiguous to the city borders, it cannot be annexed at present.
The pre-annexation proposal is with Pearl Lake Club Inc. and Michael Witte. Although no development plan has been presented to the city, it has been indicated the property could be developed into a subdivision at some point in the future.
Neighboring property owners stated they oppose the pre-annexation agreement and any potential development of a subdivision because it may create additional traffic in the area and it would be detrimental to the rural atmosphere of the area. Some residents also expressed concern that their properties may be forced to annex to the city if they were “boxed in” by an annexation of this property.
City Attorney Roxanne Sosnowski said the action taken by the council Monday was a pre-annexation agreement, which is a first step in the annexation process, but any annexation may take years. Also, she said if the property is annexed, an application must be submitted to the city council and another public hearing will be held.
Some residents expressed concern that the city may have to go to great expense to provide sewer and water service to the property. Sosnowski said the city is not obligated to provide sewer service to the property. The city does not provide water service and that would be up to the local water utility, which is Illinois American Water.
