SOUTH BELOIT—Prairie Hill School District plans to start in-person instruction for the new school year on Sept. 2.
But, like many other school districts in the area, families who do not feel comfortable with face-to-face instruction in school can opt for a remote learning program offered by the district.
“While school will look very different, the district’s commitment to providing a first class education to our students remains the same,” a letter to families in the district stated.
Prairie Hill School District, which includes Prairie Hill Elementary School and Willowbrook Middle School, will follow guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois’ five phase reopening plan, Restore Illinois.
Under the Restore Illinois plan, guidance for school reopening promotes use of face covering, social distancing, regular cleaning and sanitizing, symptom screenings and temperature checks.
With these guidelines in mind, Prairie Hill School District will have students in groups of less that 50. The district will stagger bus loading and unloading, as well as meal times and bathroom breaks. Staff members have been asked to eat outside whenever possible.
All individuals in school buildings must wear face covering at all times, unless they are younger than age 2, or if they have trouble breathing. Face coverings do not have to be worn outside.
In accordance with CDC recommendations, no books, toys or other instruction equipment or items are to be shared among students. Items that must be shared will be cleaned after use and hand sanitizer will be used by students and staff after use of shared items.
Regular cleaning of surfaces will take place.
The safety and well being of students and staff is a priority for Prairie Hill School District, according to the letter to families in the district.
