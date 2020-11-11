TOWN OF BELOIT — The Beloit Turner School District is again closing Powers Elementary School until after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 concerns.
This is the second time this school year that Powers Elementary School has shifted to all virtual learning. On Oct. 8, the district closed all school buildings for two weeks after two positive virus cases were identified that were impacting Powers.
This time, only Powers school will shift to online learning while the other Turner district schools will be open to in-person instruction.
In a letter sent to families Wednesday, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said that after administrators reviewed absentee data, the decided to shift to virtual instruction.
About 25% of staff members and nearly 11% of students were marked absent due to quarantine or isolation due to the coronavirus.
"We will make every effort to keep our other buildings open for in-person instruction, but as we have repeatedly stated, we need to be prepared to shift to virtual learning at any point in time," McCarthy wrote. "Our ability to keep our other buildings open will depend on staff coverage and students/families continuing to follow all necessary safety protocols."
Teachers were given one day to prepare for the virtual transition, and online only classes were scheduled to begin Friday and run through Nov. 20. Learning materials were sent home with students on Wednesday afternoon.
McCarthy said in-person classes will tentatively resume on Nov. 30, after a Thanksgiving break. Nov. 23-27 had previously been scheduled as non-instructional days.
"We are doing everything we can to keep our buildings open and operational, but there is a very real pandemic going on and we continue to see alarming case trends in our community," McCarthy wrote. "These case trends are impacting our families and our staff. It is simply not possible to see these kinds of community spread issues happening without seeing a major impact on our schools."
Powers Elementary carries the highest likelihood of being impacted by COVID-19 cases, McCarthy said, because more than 80% of students there are doing in-person instruction.
In his letter, McCarthy implored parents and community members to continue to follow health guidelines in an effort to avoid future school closures and spikes in virus cases.
"The decisions that our families and staff make in the coming days will go a long way in determining whether our schools will be able to remain open for in person instruction in the weeks ahead. The vast majority of our families are very understanding of this reality," McCarthy wrote. "Please consider the potential outcomes and impact these decisions could have on not only your own families but your extended school family as well."
Powers school is not the only school in the area forced to close due to COVID-19. Clinton Elementary School closed to in-person instruction on Monday. Online learning began Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 20. The Cohort Model of learning will resume after the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.
In the School District of Beloit, Merrill Elementary School was ordered closed on Nov. 4 and Beloit Memorial High School was ordered closed Tuesday, Nov. 10. All School District of Beloit schools have been conducting online learning only and no students are in either school building at Merrill or BMHS, but school staff have been in the buildings. The buildings are to be closed for 14 days.