The death of George Floyd after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his throat on May 25, 2020 sparked nationwide protests and calls for police reform and accountability. A year after Floyd’s killing, police and community leaders are hopeful that trust and accountability will continue to build between the citizens of Beloit and the Beloit Police Department.
In response to Floyd’s death, a string of protests were held in Beloit in late May and early June of 2020, organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) that resulted in hundreds of people from all walks of life and diverse backgrounds participating.
In recalling the protests, SURJ co-organizer Yusuf Adama said he knew people in Beloit would be able to express their concerns peacefully as opposed to some of the violence that occurred during some protests elsewhere.
“I felt that Beloit’s biggest strength is in the interconnectedness of the community,” Adama said. “With that in mind, I tried to focus any demonstrations I was a part of organizing on strengthening that sense of community and holding our police force and government accountable.”
Adama credited Beloit’s protests remaining peaceful to the engagement with the community demonstrated by the Beloit Police Department, who assisted in traffic control and other coordinating efforts during the demonstrations. At the time, former Chief David Zibolski and other command staff members met with SURJ activists and other community organizers to hear concerns about policing, while pushing for accountability.
“The most important thing I took away from that meeting was the confirmation of the fact that the police, at least Beloit’s, did understand the state of policing is something that has changed dramatically from the past. It needs to continue to change to ensure that officers can fulfill their commitment to protect and serve their communities,” Adama said. “The acknowledgment of the unjustified murder of minorities as inappropriate and tragic was crucial in being able to perceive Beloit police as wanting to be on the side of the communities they are policing.”
During the meeting the meeting, command staff came to discuss the common phrase “Defund the police,” and now-Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said officers and organizers were able to come to a consensus that the message should be: “Refund the police.”
“That means taking a deep look at the budget and allocating funds to areas of training, mental health resources and purchasing of less-lethal options that have been tried, tested and work,” Sayles said.
During a community forum for the police chief finalists, Sayles said the department would continue to draft a pilot program that would pair mental health workers with officers on calls that involve someone suffering from mental illness to improve outcomes with residents.
“We pay attention to the trends occurring in the world,” Sayles said. “Too often, officers are the ones responding to mental health calls where we lack the resources to truly help those going through a mental health breakdown. We’re OK as a department saying we don’t have those resources and need help from the mental health experts.”
Sayles, who was serving as a Lieutenant of Community Outreach at the time of Floyd’s death, called the protests and the dialogue that followed “powerful and impactful.”
Both Sayles and Zibolski were pictured kneeling with protestors on May 31 in front of City Hall, 100 State St., after demonstrators ended a peaceful march downtown.
“Hundreds of people came to the Beloit Police Department upset, scared and confused about what is happened in America and in our community. And I knelt to listen, and we heard each other,” Sayles said. “Fully-listening and understanding people is something I have always championed as a person. It’s important to allow people to have a voice and for us as police officers to understand them and what they’re expressing to us.”
Also in response to the protests, Beloit police command staff informed the community of various policies currently in place that govern the use of force; ban the use of chokeholds by officers; along with other initiatives aimed at boosting transparency. The demands called on by the #8CantWait campaign were all in place by the department at the time.
Since 2017, the department has added body cameras for all patrol officers, coupled with increased training and support for new officers.
As a Black man who has served as a police officer since 2005, Sayles said he tries to remain grounded, while balancing his role as a police officer and a community ambassador whom many in the community trust.
“I’ve never forgotten where I’ve come from,” Sayles said. “I’m an officer who tries to give the underdog a chance to express their feelings in a respectful way. I’ve been a person who has had to deal with racism and inequity in America. I feel what most people are feeling and I try not to forget that in my mission in unifying police and communities.”
Building off of the renewed calls for police reform, Sayles said he wants the department focused on furthering community outreach and community trust.
“I want the community to truly understand and know our police department hears them and we’re with them in incidents of brutality of unarmed people,” Sayles said.
Beloit NAACP Chapter President Tia Johnson said local governments across the country need to take steps to address institutional racism at all levels.
“Local governments must do a sincere evaluation of their practices, policies, and hiring along with promotions racial equity in every contract they are a party of,” Johnson said. “Failure to respond to any negative experience people of color have when dealing with city officials, employees and representatives must be considered that official’s willingness to perpetuate systemic racism and oppression of people of color.”
Johnson called on federal officials to pass the George Floyd Police Reform Act in its entirety, noting that otherwise anything less would not be progress and be “much talk,” calling for the end to qualified immunity for police officers.
“People are beginning to understand a safe community is an inclusive community,” Johnson said. “Community members are taking note when someone is pulled-over or having an interaction with police, and I believe most police officers understand the need for police reform.”
Still, Johnson said she felt Beloit was part of a “genuine effort to counter the separatism that exists socially and economically in our wonderful city,” citing the hiring of Sayles and the continued community engagement by the department.
“It gives hope to the thought that people are beginning to believe that unless all families in the community are strong and healthy—none are,” Johnson added. “Community policing requires community input and feedback. I believe we are headed in that direction and plan to continue to help create these bridges for communication wherever I can.”
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on April 20 on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is set to be sentenced on June 25 in Hennepin County District Court.