BELOIT—Robert Potter retained his position on the Rock County Board, representing District 6, according to unofficial election results released Monday.
Potter, 38, received 428 votes, while his opponent, Brenton Driscoll, 35, received 325 votes. Potter first was elected to the board in 2018.
“I want to thank my neighbors and friends who supported me. I will keep fighting hard in representing the people of District 6,” Potter said.
He said the area will be facing some challenges in the near future, but he said he and the county board will stand behind the people. He noted the county board’s recent action in establishing a Small Business Loan Fund to help businesses hurt by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as an example of the county’s effort to help people.
“There will be tough decisions ahead of us,” he said.
Driscoll previously served two terms on the county board in District 11, but he moved into District 6.
Potter said he has known Driscoll all his life and Potter’s step-father and Driscoll’s father were good friends.
“Either way, District 6 would have been in good hands,” Potter said.
