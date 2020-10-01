BELOIT—The former Beloit Daily News building, 149 State St., is drawing the eye of a local Stateline Area developer, with a potential sale of the building to come later this month.
Iron Arch Management owner Guy Bucciferro has signaled interest in the former newspaper building, saying he is “very excited about the future prospects for the City of Beloit and its downtown.”
“We are sad to see our neighbors at the BDN move to a new location, but we believe that these parcels have the opportunity to play a role in the continued redevelopment of the entry into our downtown,” Bucciferro said.
Bucciferro added that he expects to close on the property by late October, with due diligence work remaining before a possible closing can occur. He currently owns multiple franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in Beloit and South Beloit, along with 16 other locations across Wisconsin and Illinois.
The building at 149 State St., occupied by the Beloit Daily News for half a century, was not acquired when the newspaper was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in June, 2019. The building is owned by the Hagadone Corporation, which owned the Beloit Daily News from 1969 until the APG acquisition.
The newspaper has moved to 444 E. Grand Ave., in the space previously occupied by the Turtle Creek Bookstore-Barnes & Noble. The Grand Avenue facility will include news and sports offices, advertising, subscriber services, and business operations.