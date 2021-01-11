BELOIT - Two people have died in what police are investigating as possible drug overdoses on Sunday morning in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Police responded at around 8 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Ritsher Street and found a 50-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman deceased. Evidence of drug use was present at the home, police said, and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office has been tasked with the investigation into their deaths.
The medical examiner's office will release cause of death information for both fatalities after autopsy and toxicology reports are finalized.
The investigation into the deaths remains ongoing.