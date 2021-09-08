BELOIT — The shooting victim’s body in Beloit’s latest homicide may have laid undiscovered by Beloit police for up to two days near Bluff Street and Portland Avenue, according to a preliminary investigation into the death.
The Beloit Police Department said Wednesday the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy on Tuesday for the 19-year-old male who was fatally shot, but an official time of death is not yet available and could take several weeks.
The department said the teen was “likely shot Friday evening.”
Police responded to the area at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired and recovered shell casings near the 1000 block of Portland Avenue, but did not find the teen.
Nearly 36 hours later, the teen was found laying between two houses at 7:53 a.m. on Sunday after authorities responded to a report of a person down in the area.
“During the neighborhood survey, it was reported the individuals involved in this incident fled on foot heading west towards Vine. However, there was no blood evidence found in the neighborhood canvassing and no reports of an individual being shot at that time,” a department Facebook post reads. “After reviewing hours of body camera footage and evidence, Chief Sayles has determined that the victim’s body was not visible that evening due to its location and the time of day.”
No suspects have been publicly named and no arrests have been made in the case that marks Beloit’s 18th shooting and fourth gun-related homicide of the year. The homicide statistics for this year ties the grim total reported in 2019 and doubles the total from last year.