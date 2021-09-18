Hundreds gathered in downtown Beloit on Friday night to celebrate the return of Oktoberfest along State Street with live music, games and cold German-centric cold brews.
This year’s Oktoberfest marks the sixth time the event’s taken over downtown to support local businesses and offer a night of fun for all ages.
Downtown Beloit Association Executive Director Shauna El-Amin said being able to be back with the popular event meant a lot for downtown businesses.
“It’s really exciting to be able to be back this year,” El-Amin said. “We’re out here to support our downtown businesses. It’s been really great to have everyone back out this year.”
The Zweifel Brothers, yodeling and all, got people polka dancing to start off the night. The band has been playing together since 1965 and have performed across Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. Headliner Soul 2 Soul, a 70s rock band, took the stage and covered crowd favorites from the likes of Boston, Journey, Styx and more.
New this year was axe throwing brought to the event by Rockford, Illinois based-Big Timber Axe Throwing with attendees trying their luck to grab a bullseye with a mighty heave. An event favorite, Hammerschlagen, was back with players attempting to send nails into a log with the reverse side of a hammer.
As always, the event featured a Oktoberfest-themed costume contest for best couple, cutest kid and cutest adult. Kids were able to enjoy face painting and balloon twisting.
Various food trucks from around the Stateline Area were on-hand to offer up bites to festgoers.