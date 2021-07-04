BELOIT — The City of Beloit properly celebrated the Fourth of July once again on Sunday as the community came out in full force to support the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Extravaganza, as the country continues to move out of the clutches of the pandemic.
The popular summer concert and fireworks show was cancelled last year, with this year’s event being held at Pohlman Field as hundreds of families gathered inside the stadium and around Telfer Park to take in the sounds and sights of Independence Day.
“We’re so glad to be here with you tonight. We dedicate this show to all those who are no longer with us,” said BJSO Music Director Rob Tomaro in reference to those who perished in the pandemic.
The symphony moved through classic Pops songs from the Armed Forces Salute to the Stars and Stripes Forever and the 1812 Overture.
Larry Arft, president of BJSO, said the full symphony had not performed together over the last 18 months, save one recent pops concert on June 29 in Janesville.
“You literally kept the music alive,” Arft said of all the volunteers and financial supporters of the orchestra.
The group also rolled through various selections of upcoming events including the Medley from the Phantom of the Opera for the Spring 2022 silent film showcase set for April 30.
Later this fall, the symphony will celebrate “Missed Anniversaries” marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and Beethoven’s 250th birthday on Oct. 23 and 24.