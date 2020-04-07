POPLAR GROVE, Ill. - A 23-year-old man is being held in Boone County Jail and is accused of the shooting death of his father.

Adebayo Adeniyi was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a post on the Boone County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 300 block of Cress Creek Trail to investigate a report of a shooting. Deputies found Olumuyiwa Adeniyi, 45, the father of the suspect, who suffered multiple gun shots. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges will be considered, according to the Facebook post.

